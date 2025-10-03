Marks & Spencer’s XL Christmas bows are back and bigger than ever! They sell out early every year so grab yours now

The wait is finally over – the Marks & Spencer Extra Large Velvet Christmas Bows are back! These supersized beauties sell out super early every year so my advice is not to wait around and grab yours while you can.

Even though M&S quietly opened its Christmas shop last month, the brand just did a big drop of more festive pieces, including Kelly Hoppen’s Christmas range and these bestselling bows, selling for £29 a pop. And this year, they’re even bigger and better than before, measuring an impressive 86cm long and 63cm wide.

So it should come as no surprise that even though they only just dropped, they’re already selling super fast, with one sold every 2-3 minutes on launch day.

With XL Christmas bows are trending now even more than any of the previous years, more high street brands are jumping on the Christmas trend and making them larger than ever before, but there never seems to be enough to satisfy shoppers' demands.

What’s excellent about these huge bows is that you don’t need to buy or pull out much more festive decor than that as they’re such a statement – that simplifies your decorating process and also makes it more cost-effective.

‘It’s ideal for busy households that want instant impact,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘I love how they bring theatre to a front door or staircase, setting the mood before you have even hung the fairy lights.’

They are also incredibly versatile – I’ve seen them styled in so many different ways at the many various Christmas press shows I’ve been to this year, from the back of dining chairs to the top of Christmas trees in place of a tree topper or a star.

I got an early look at the new M&S Christmas bows at the brand’s Christmas preview a couple of weeks ago where they were hung on the walls, draped over dining chairs and put on Christmas trees.

I've been checking the site daily ever since in anticipation of the bows’ drop since I wouldn't want to miss it. But just in case you don't get there in time, there are still some great alternatives from other retailers.

XL Christmas bow alternatives

While the red colourway of the M&S Christmas bows has dropped and is currently flying off the virtual shelves, there are two more colours in the pipeline that have yet to make an appearance – one in green and the other in dusty pink. So watch this space!