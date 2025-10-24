This is how I make my kitchen worktops work harder – 3 simple tricks that will get rid of any dead space

Worktops are the workhorse of a kitchen that rarely get the same amount of credit that our storage and cooking appliances do. Aside from choosing the right material, there's little to be considered about a kitchen worktop, so we often look past the role they play in a cooking space.

However, our worktops are where all of the main things happen. It's where you'll prep for meals, use your small appliances and inevitably keep stacks of letters, so it deserves to be well organised. There are often gaps of unused space that could be put to better use, to ensure your kitchen worktops work as hard as the rest of your space.

Making the most of your worktop and reducing dead space doesn't have to involve a full kitchen revamp - these three simple steps will reinvigorate the space.

1. Create pockets of purpose

(Image credit: HUSK Kitchens)

Oftentimes, being faced with long runs of worktop can feel overwhelming. I know when I moved into my home, I felt like my appliances were floating in the middle of the worktop with no real plan or purpose.

The secret to avoiding any dead space between small appliances is to group them into specific purposes. For example, creating a coffee station where there's a natural pocket of worktop the perfect size for a kettle and coffee machine will make it visually pleasing and much easier to actually use.

'The key is to identify how you actually use your kitchen day to day and then find ways to give these quieter spots purpose. A section that is too small for food prep might become a dedicated coffee or drinks station, while a redundant corner could house a compact tray for oils and condiments or a small herb garden to bring life into the room' adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

It also benefits the overall flow of the kitchen. Each area has its purpose, so there will be less stepping on anyone's toes and a much smoother running daily routine.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Opt for catch-all trays

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Trays are my not-so-secret kitchen must-have that I can't stop recommending and buying for people. You might understandably be thinking that it doesn't sound like a practical piece of kitchenware that has a space on a worktop, however, it's a handy way to add organisation to an empty spot on a counter.

Whether you have a kitchen island where homework and letters get regularly dumped or the end of a worktop where a speaker or radio sits, a tray is the ultimate accompaniment. It will help to group together non-kitchen paraphernalia and will ensure no letters get lost in the chaos of a cooking space. Add a lamp for an ambience and you've instantly got a little slice of style on your worktop.

Addison Ross Pale Pink Small Round Scallop Tray £80 at Addison Ross The pale pink shade of this Addison Ross tray will look super pretty on a worktop. Habitat Habitat Scallop Woven Tray - Natural £18 at Habitat UK Rattan is perfect for warming up a cooking space - this would look right at home on a kitchen island. John Lewis John Lewis Shaped Lacquer Tray, Navy £25 at John Lewis Navy looks super luxe and sophisticated, I love how the shape of this tray is a bit different to the scalloped styles everywhere.

3. Select the right storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Considering your worktops as part of your kitchen storage ideas is essential, but it's a careful balance between organised and cluttered. While adding storage to your worktops will help the functionality of your kitchen, you don't want the storage to be the thing cluttering up your space.

Rather than opting for individual pots and jars that end up creating awkward gaps of unused space on a worktop, incorporate a storage system that can be tucked within a corner or section off an area of counter.

Corner units are handy for keeping fruit and veg close by, while wooden organisers like this 3-tier option from Amazon will be perfect near a hob for spices and cooking essentials.

Iropro 3-Tiers Bamboo Spice Rack £16.14 at Amazon UK I love how this bamboo storage option maximises the height of a worktop, leaving space for other small appliances. Charcoal Bronx Corner Storage Caddy View at Next UK Wire storage caddies are ideal for fruit and veg - it means nothing will get lost and mouldy in the back of a cupboard. Kitchen Tabletop Storage Cabinet £55.95 at Amazon UK I love the idea of using this cabinet as a breakfast caddy. Store bread inside and tea and coffee on top.

When it comes to designing a functional kitchen, thoughtful consideration of layout is your best friend. The kitchen triangle rule is popular for good reason and can also be applied to what you store on your worktops.