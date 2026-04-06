5 bits of hidden tech that make your kitchen island work harder in your home - small tweaks that will make daily life run more smoothly

Kitchen islands are one of the most sought-after features to put in your cooking space, but it isn't as simple as just adding one to your layout - you'll want to ensure it includes the details that actually make an island work hard for your home.

Tech is the way to achieve this. It's no secret that technology rapidly improves our busy lives, particularly within the home. Incorporating these 5 hidden tech features will enhance how you use a kitchen island.

I've spoken to the experts to discover which features are a hard pass and a waste of funds, versus the ones that will actually add wow-factor to your kitchen. Here's what they had to say.

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1. Plug sockets

(Image credit: Davonport)

Worktops very rarely have enough space to house all of your appliances, particularly when it comes to extra gadgets such as stand mixers, ice cream makers or blenders that only come out on occasion. An island is the perfect place to house these appliances instead, but you need plugs in order to make it a functional zone.

Hiding plug sockets on the ends of your island makes it a much more usable space, offering flexibility for using the island worktop as a preparation area, rather than solely a seating space.

The trick for getting this right is to place the plug sockets under the overhang of an island where stools will be pushed in, as the sockets won't be as visible. If you have a busy family with a need for many plugs, a pop-up options that sits flush on the worktop is a handy route.

2. Tech drawer

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

External sockets are great for using for appliances, but if it's device charging that your household needs, take a leaf out of Ideal Home's Senior Digital Editor Jenny McFarlane's book and opt for a tech drawer.

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In a bid to find a go-to spot for her family's device-charging requirements, she opted for a dedicated charging drawer on the kitchen island that keeps cables and tech hidden out of sight.

'There is a safety benefit too. Devices can charge away from water, spills, and general kitchen activity, which is especially useful in busy family spaces where the island doubles as a homework or work zone,' adds Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

3. Vacuum sealer

(Image credit: Future PLC)

On my recent visit to the Kitchen and Bathroom show, I discovered a genius invention that I knew deserved a spot on a kitchen island; a vacuum sealer.

BORA's vacuum sealer sits flush and pops up from a work surface in the same way a pop-up plug socket does, so it doesn't impact the appearance of an island. Whether it's for making leftovers last longer or marinating meat, a vacuum sealer is the hidden tech that should feature on every island in a busy family home in 2026.

4. Lighting

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

A kitchen island is the perfect place to go bold with lighting, with pendant lights most commonly used to create an eye-catching feature in the centre of the room. However, it's the secret hidden lighting that makes the biggest difference.

'Task lighting around the hob and prep surfaces keeps the space practical, but the ability to lower light levels later in the day is what shifts the atmosphere,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. 'We often recommend a combination of dimmable ceiling lighting, illuminated shelving, and discreet integrated lights within cabinetry. Together, they allow the kitchen to move seamlessly from daytime workspace to a softer, more ambient evening setting.'

5. Boiling water taps

(Image credit: wodar)

Kitchen islands have different functions in every home, depending on how you decide to design the layout of your space. However, if you've chosen to include a sink on your island then a boiling water tap is the tech you should definitely add in 2026.

The best boiling water taps are designed to make the small chores of daily life simple, and there are now so many chic designs that mean you don't have to accept a clunky, unaesthetic style.

Tech can transform a kitchen, but only when it actually works well for your household. Before you start investing, think carefully about the most time-consuming or frustrating parts of your day to decide which tech features would be beneficial.