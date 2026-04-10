Kitchen islands are still a dream feature, but the anti-island trend proves why they're not destined for every home

Kitchen islands have long been seen as the most desirable features in a cooking space, but it's not something that is always achievable in every home. Perhaps you have a small kitchen where an island won't fit or maybe it doesn't work with the layout and flow of the design - whatever it may be, there's an anti-island trend starting, and we're getting on board.

Kitchen island ideas give you extra space in your kitchen for cooking equipment, prep space and seating, but there are so many other ways to achieve this without opting for an island.

Whether it's a prep table alternative or avoiding an island entirely, this is why the anti-island movement might be for you.

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The anti-island trend

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

It's easy to get caught up in aspirational kitchen content we see online, before stopping to think whether that's really something that would work in our own homes and for our individual lifestyles.

There are so many benefits to a kitchen island, but size is one of the biggest things that can impact whether it's the right design choice.

'We’ve seen a big increase in interest for kitchen islands in recent years, and Instagram is now mentioned more than any other influence by customers seeking their dream kitchen,' explains Sarah-Jayne Thorne, Wickes design consultant.

Even in small kitchens, you can still opt for a micro island or a cleverly optimised full-size style if you plan carefully, as Sarah-Jayne adds: 'Maximising space is key to getting the most out of a kitchen island, especially if space is limited. Incorporating hidden bin storage or placing dishwashers and ovens within the kitchen island are a great way to achieve this.' However, it isn't right for every space.

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(Image credit: Mustard Made)

Whether an island is out of the question for space purposes or it simply isn't going to benefit the flow of your kitchen, an anti-island alternative might be best.

'Freestanding storage is having a real moment in the kitchen; we might be biased, but we can see why! A bold-coloured cabinet or locker adds a personal, considered feel to a space, bringing fun and unexpected character,' explains Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made.

'The fact that it can be moved when you want to mix things up or taken with you when you move house, means it is as hardworking as it is fun. It's the kind of piece that makes a kitchen feel like yours rather than anyone else's, and that is exactly what trends are indicating that people are looking for right now.'

Freestanding furniture is having a renaissance, whether this is in the form of a pantry unit, sideboard or prep table, it offers so much more flexibility than a kitchen island.

(Image credit: Future / Brent Darby)

Another solution to a standalone kitchen island is opting for a peninsula. This gives you the benefits of added seating without taking up too much floor space.

'A peninsular unit creates a focal point, defining the kitchen’s footprint and providing an informal divide between work and social areas,' adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

This works particularly well in an open plan kitchen, helping to connect the two areas without needing to centre an island in the middle of the room.

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