I recently visited KBB, the leading kitchen and bathroom design show, and left with tonnes of ideas about what I would choose for my dream kitchen. One of the best features I saw was Clearwater's range of sinks with built-in chopping boards, designed to save space on your worktops.

While a new sink isn't on the horizon for me, I knew I had to try to source an affordable alternative that would work for the existing sink in my rental kitchen. Luckily, Amazon pulled through with an over-sink chopping board.

In any kitchen, storage and space are the most important components to ensure the space is usable, but in a small kitchen in particular, this is often a challenge. That's why items that double up usable space are essential, and this chopping board is the easiest way to make that happen.

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Nisorpa Nisorpa Bamboo Cutting Boards for Kitchen Over Sink £37.99 at Amazon UK This extendable over-sink chopping board makes it versatile to fit across any sink. It's also super sleek so it can be stored easily alongside any chopping boards or baking trays.

Whether you have a Belfast sink or an undermount sink, you end up losing a lot of room around the edge of the sink for a draining board or to house your washing-up essentials, which results in less usable worktop space.

Everything that I purchase for my kitchen has to have a very clear use-case, otherwise it just ends up being more clutter to store in a cupboard, but it's safe to say this chopping board gets my seal of approval.

When I visited KBB, I saw Clearwater's selection of sinks with built-in chopping boards and other accessories, turning the sink into a multi-functional space. I immediately started hunting for an alternative and for under £40, I think this Amazon alternative is a no brainer.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

Using the sink as a dual-purpose space to complete food prep helps to create 'convenience zones' within your kitchen so that the entire layout functions more smoothly.

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Our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, adds, 'So many chopping boards now also feature sections to store your offcuts or completed chopping, reducing the need to traverse the kitchen to the bin. Incorporating this with the space-saving over-sink feature is genius.'

I couldn't agree more.

Shop more chopping boards

Amazon Cutting Board Over the Sink Chopping Board £16.99 at Amazon UK This over-sink chopping board is the perfect alternative to my favourite style above, particularly for smaller kitchens. Amazon Acrylic Chopping Boards £20.99 at Amazon UK If you want a chopping board that is sleek and doesn't get in the way, you can't go wrong with these acrylic styles which slot above a worktop. Argos Designed by Sebastian Conran Chopping Station With Tray £28 at Argos Who knew a chopping board could be so design-led? The stainless steel dish underneath this board makes for easy disposal of off-cuts.

I can't stop thinking about how genius this piece of kitchenware is, and the beauty of it is that you can easily slot it away with your other boards when it's not in use.