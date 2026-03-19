This over-sink chopping board is my small kitchen secret – it's a game-changer for increasing worktop space
Making your worktop space bigger doesn't have to come with a hefty price
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I recently visited KBB, the leading kitchen and bathroom design show, and left with tonnes of ideas about what I would choose for my dream kitchen. One of the best features I saw was Clearwater's range of sinks with built-in chopping boards, designed to save space on your worktops.
While a new sink isn't on the horizon for me, I knew I had to try to source an affordable alternative that would work for the existing sink in my rental kitchen. Luckily, Amazon pulled through with an over-sink chopping board.
In any kitchen, storage and space are the most important components to ensure the space is usable, but in a small kitchen in particular, this is often a challenge. That's why items that double up usable space are essential, and this chopping board is the easiest way to make that happen.Article continues below
Whether you have a Belfast sink or an undermount sink, you end up losing a lot of room around the edge of the sink for a draining board or to house your washing-up essentials, which results in less usable worktop space.
Everything that I purchase for my kitchen has to have a very clear use-case, otherwise it just ends up being more clutter to store in a cupboard, but it's safe to say this chopping board gets my seal of approval.
When I visited KBB, I saw Clearwater's selection of sinks with built-in chopping boards and other accessories, turning the sink into a multi-functional space. I immediately started hunting for an alternative and for under £40, I think this Amazon alternative is a no brainer.
Using the sink as a dual-purpose space to complete food prep helps to create 'convenience zones' within your kitchen so that the entire layout functions more smoothly.
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Our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, adds, 'So many chopping boards now also feature sections to store your offcuts or completed chopping, reducing the need to traverse the kitchen to the bin. Incorporating this with the space-saving over-sink feature is genius.'
I couldn't agree more.
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I can't stop thinking about how genius this piece of kitchenware is, and the beauty of it is that you can easily slot it away with your other boards when it's not in use.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).