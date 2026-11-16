Lidl is selling real Christmas trees for under £20 – how to choose yours so it lasts all festive season

If you’ve been looking for a real Christmas tree for your home this year, Lidl has some affordable options to give your festive decor an authentic look.

Sometimes, even the best artificial Christmas trees aren’t enough to achieve the traditional look of a real tree. In fact, for many of us, heading out to choose our Christmas tree every year is an important tradition.

But if you want to buy a real Christmas tree , yet keep to a budget, a supermarket Christmas tree is a good idea. With Lidl’s real trees landing in stores on Thursday (19 November), here’s everything you need to know.

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Alongside Lidl’s artificial Christmas tree special buys , the supermarket is also offering two different-sized real trees. Choose between medium (£16.99) and large (£26.99) varieties of the Nordman Fir Cut Christmas Tree.

Lidl states the trees have been freshly cut to ensure they will last the festive season; however, if you’re feeling unsure about buying a tree from a supermarket, there are tips for buying a supermarket tree to ensure yours stays fresh and healthy . You should look out for browning needles and perform a freshness test. For this, you should feel the needles on the tree: they should be bright green and flexible and stay firmly attached to the branch when touched. You must avoid dry or brittle needles.

My main qualm about Lidl's real trees is that there is no information on exactly how large the two sizes are. They’re simply listed as medium or large. I assume this is because you can’t control the size of a real tree; however, it means you will have to go into the store to assess which size is best suited to your home. However, considering the medium tree is £16.99, compared to the large tree standing at £26.99, I do expect there to be a significant height difference.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

Lidl isn’t the only supermarket you should check to find a real tree. M&S has a wonderful range of festive plants, including real Christmas trees. Their Real Full Size Christmas Tree with Lights is a pricey £150 , but stands between 210 and 24cm tall and has both twinkling lights and a stylish tree skirt included.

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If you're on a tighter budget, shops such as Tesco and Sainsbury's also offer great deals on their trees. B&Q is another great place to look for real trees, and you can shop both in-store and online, making the process easier. Here you can even pick up pot-grown trees (like this Nordmann Fir, £59.99), which can be reused next Christmas, too.

Alternatively, here are a few more styles you can shop online.

Real Christmas trees look beautiful, and are perfect if you want a traditonal festive look. Lidl is proving to be one of the best places to find them on a budget, as long as you remember to check their quality in store first.