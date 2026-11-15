Equestrian charm is the breakout heritage-inspired trend that’s in every stylish home this autumn

Horse girls, it’s time to unite, as the Equestrian Charm trend is making waves in both the fashion and interior worlds. And here’s how to make this surprising trend work in your home.

It may sound like an unusual home decor trend , but equestrian-themed decor has been gaining momentum over the past year as heritage design and the country house aesthetic have become increasingly popular.

You’ll already be well aware of the Cowboycore trends of the past few years, but ‘equestrian charm’ is focused solely on the traditional English countryside. Here’s how it works.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Why is 'Equestrian Charm' trending?

Where Cowboycore takes inspiration from the Wild West, packed with Americana motifs, cowboy hats and a little line dancing, the Equestrian Charm trend takes its lead from countryside life.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kate Lee)

‘We’re seeing the equestrian look move indoors to our homes as many people embrace a renewed appreciation for heritage design, craftsmanship, and timeless country house interiors,’ explains Caroline Woolmer, Head of Design at Lucie Annabel .

‘This trend is also influenced by the nostalgic rise of British countryside aesthetics, which revives these classic styles and brings them to a new audience. The wonderful thing about interior design is that it can be personalised, and a theme like this allows people to bring character into their home. Also, rich, earthy colour palettes have been a big trend in 2026, and this is a new way for people to express it.’

Essentially, you’re going for an old money charm in your home. As horses are synonymous with the landed gentry, this trend is about adding touches of British elegance to your home. For example, opting for the Anthropology Equestrian Brass Tieback (£28) , which is shaped like a bit, to hold your curtains. This trend is about introducing subtle nods to the equestrian world in your home without going overboard.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get the look

‘The key to styling this trend is to add gentle references to equestrianism, rather than going overboard with horse-themed accessories. I’d recommend embracing rich, dark wood furniture and antique brass to establish a country-house feel,’ says Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles .

‘Then introduce subtle horse-inspired motifs, like framed vintage prints, horseshoe detailing on cushions or decorative buckles. These small touches nod to traditional riding culture without making the room look too themed. I love the look of pairing these with classic checks and stripes which tie the look together to bring that timeless ‘old money’ charm.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

You don’t have to go over-the-top horsey either. Caroline says that using materials associated with the equestrian world is enough to embrace this trend.

‘Look to introduce other elements of the sport into the home too by layering tactile materials such as leather, velvet, wool and dark wood to add warmth and understated luxury, while antique brass accessories, vintage artwork and tailored upholstery reinforce the heritage feel,’ she says.

‘To keep the look fresh and avoid it feeling overly traditional, introduce contemporary furniture, clean silhouettes and unexpected colour accents. The key is to create a relaxed, collected-over-time aesthetic that feels elegant, characterful and effortlessly timeless.’

Shop the trend

Saddle up! It's time to embrace the British countryside in your home this winter.