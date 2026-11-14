A couple of months ago, I got a first look at Next’s autumn/winter 2026 collection. The lamp which instantly caught my eye at the showcase was the Next Fitz table lamp. Selling for £65, it’s finally available to shop now – and it’s a lookalike for one of Soho Home’s high-end table lamps.

The two similar-looking lamps are designed in an Art Deco-inspired style, one of the biggest home decor trends and lighting trends of 2026. But while Next’s Fitz lamp retails for £65, Soho Home’s Janie portable lamp comes with an RRP of £295 – though it’s currently on sale for £210.

Next Fitz Brass Rechargeable Wireless Table Lamp £65 at Next Even though this lamp is pretty new at Next, it already has a five-star review from an existing customer. ‘It's perfectly placed on my side table and fits well with the decor and style. Really pleased with this purchase.’ Soho Home Janie Portable Lamp Was £295 Now £210 at Soho Home I prefer the cleaner, sleeker look of this mushroom glass lamp with less of the brass detailing. And it's rare to see Soho Home's pieces on sale. So if you like this one, don't wait around.

I recently got to see Soho Home’s Janie lamp IRL, too, when visiting the brand’s beautiful showroom in London’s Chelsea. And I was struck by how similar the two lamps look, even down to the size which is the same.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Both of the table lamps are rechargeable so you don’t need to worry about any unsightly cords or positioning them near a socket. Wireless lamps are so easy and convenient as you can move them around your home to illuminate different spots and corners.

As for the overall look of this living room lighting idea, they’re both made with ivory-coloured glass and brass detailing which is a little more prominent on Next’s version. Both lamps also feature a three-stage dimming function.

(Image credit: Next)

I'm famously a big fan of stylish lamps and light fixtures and I like both of these rechargeable lamps. But given how similar they are and Next's version being around four times less, I'm leaning more toward that one. Even though I prefer the pared back design of Soho Home's with less brass detailing.

Which one of these two stylish little table lamps do you prefer?

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