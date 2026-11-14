I fell head over heels for this Next art deco table lamp as soon as I saw it – it’s a dead ringer for a designer lamp four times more expensive
And the stylish retro design is wireless, too!
A couple of months ago, I got a first look at Next’s autumn/winter 2026 collection. The lamp which instantly caught my eye at the showcase was the Next Fitz table lamp. Selling for £65, it’s finally available to shop now – and it’s a lookalike for one of Soho Home’s high-end table lamps.
The two similar-looking lamps are designed in an Art Deco-inspired style, one of the biggest home decor trends and lighting trends of 2026. But while Next’s Fitz lamp retails for £65, Soho Home’s Janie portable lamp comes with an RRP of £295 – though it’s currently on sale for £210.
I recently got to see Soho Home’s Janie lamp IRL, too, when visiting the brand’s beautiful showroom in London’s Chelsea. And I was struck by how similar the two lamps look, even down to the size which is the same.
Both of the table lamps are rechargeable so you don’t need to worry about any unsightly cords or positioning them near a socket. Wireless lamps are so easy and convenient as you can move them around your home to illuminate different spots and corners.
As for the overall look of this living room lighting idea, they’re both made with ivory-coloured glass and brass detailing which is a little more prominent on Next’s version. Both lamps also feature a three-stage dimming function.
I'm famously a big fan of stylish lamps and light fixtures and I like both of these rechargeable lamps. But given how similar they are and Next's version being around four times less, I'm leaning more toward that one. Even though I prefer the pared back design of Soho Home's with less brass detailing.
Which one of these two stylish little table lamps do you prefer?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.