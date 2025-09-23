IKEA's £17 matchstick lamp is going viral – it's one of the boldest and most playful floor lamps I've ever seen

An IKEA lamp in the shape of matchsticks was not on my 2025 bingo card – but that’s exactly what the retailer has given us with the just-released IKEA STRÅLA matchstick lamp. And it’s already going viral!

You can always rely on IKEA for budget-friendly furniture and homeware, most of which is quite plain and simple, making them the perfect canvas for the many popular IKEA hacks out there.

But once in a while, the Swedish brand comes out with something statement and super cool – whether that’s the IKEA donut lamp that was going viral a couple of years ago or the recent collaboration with Gustaf Westman. And now, it’s the IKEA STRÅLA lamp, selling for only £17.

IKEA STRÅLA LED floor lamp £17 at IKEA Made with three pieces of matchstick-shaped pinewood, each of the sticks is then tipped with an LED light that glows a warm orange-red when switched on.

Even though it’s called a floor lamp, it’s not too tall, so you can use it both as a floor lamp and table lamp. Much like Kevin Bui of @kevinconcepts on TikTok and Instagram has demonstrated. His viral video is how I first came across this lamp and it’s already attracted over 2.3 million views in just four days.

Why are quirky lamps like this one popular?

In the last couple of years, high street brands have really upped their game when it comes to stylish yet affordable lamps and light fixtures. I’m constantly impressed with the likes of H&M lamps and M&S lighting offering. And IKEA is also getting better and better, launching the super chic SPETSBOJ lamp earlier this year, and now the STRÅLA lamp.

‘We are craving a bit of joy in our homes at the moment, and lighting is a safe place to play,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘A quirky lamp is like jewellery for your room; it does not have to match everything else, but it instantly lifts the mood and sparks conversation.’

She adds that quirky lamps like this one are a part of a bigger home decor trend – dopamine decor. ‘They tie into the broader move towards dopamine décor, where people are choosing pieces that make them smile rather than just blend in. We have seen it with wavy mirrors and bold ceramics, and lamps are the next natural step because they work as both sculpture and function.’

Playful lamp alternatives

Dunelm Flower Table Lamp £18 at Dunelm Available in pink and pastel blue, this flower-shaped table lamp is currently enjoying much popularity on the Dunelm website with over 20 of these sold every two days. AIEHOUSE LED Mushroom Night Light £21.99 at Amazon I love a wireless lamp, especially when it's as cute as this night light. This design really took the idea of a mushroom lamp to a whole new level. It's a very literal interpretation but all the more fun and adorable at the same time. Urban Outfitters Cherry Table Lamp £69 at Urban Outfitters If you're after a wide range of playful lamps to choose from, Urban Outfitters is the place to go. This cherry-shaped design is currently among the bestsellers, but there is so much more to explore - lighting shaped like a tomato, cup noodles, a smiley face, you name it.

Sam at Flitch concludes with some styling tips, ‘Let the lamp do the talking and keep the surrounding surfaces relatively simple so it does not get lost in clutter. A good trick is to echo one of its colours or shapes elsewhere, perhaps in a cushion or a print, so it feels playful but still intentional.’