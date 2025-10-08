Autumnal decor is often defined by rich reds, cosy fabrics and lots (and lots!) of pumpkins. But if you’re looking for something a little more subtle and timeless, The White Company has revealed their surprising bestseller this autumn - the stunning Marlow Marble Table Lamp (£175).

What has stood out about The White Company’s autumn/ winter collection this year is the brand’s commitment to its ‘signature clean girl aesthetic’ palette. Where other brands have embraced the year’s biggest home decor trends, such as chocolate browns and retro shapes, The White Company has stayed true to itself, remaining both calm and elegant.

The gorgeous Marlow Marble Table Lamp is an excellent example of this. Simple yet luxurious it's an excellent choice for your lighting ideas this autumn. But you’ll have to be fast, as the rest of the Marlow Marble range has already sold out.

Marlow Marble Round Table Lamp £175 at The White Company Beautifully understated, this stunning table lamp will add effortless style to your home. It's a great choice if you want to create a chic home at minimal effort.

This year’s lighting trends have been both vibrant and retro. If there has ever been a year for statement lighting, 2025 is it. But if you wanted an antidote to these more maximalist styles, that’s exactly what this table lamp is.

Insiders at The White Company revealed to me that the Marlow Marble Table Lamp had been 'a surprising bestseller' from their latest collection. But taking a closer look at the lamp, I’d argue it’s easy to see why it’s been a hit.

The base of the lamp is made from pristine beige marble, which gives the base a smooth, sleek finish. If you’re looking to achieve an effortless, yet luxurious look in your home, marble is the way to do it. While elegant and timeless, marble is pricey, so considering the material, the Marlow Marble Table Lamp is a budget-friendly marble piece .

(Image credit: The White Company)

What I like about this lamp is that the marble does all the talking. The shade is made from linen material, creating a soft, diffused glow when the lamp is switched on.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a luxury-look piece and one that will outlast the showier micro trends we’re seeing this year. And it’s already proving popular as the Marlow Marble Tray (£45) , as well as the trinket dish (£20) and Marlow Marble Orb (£40) , have already sold out.

Plus, is there such a thing as a scheme which wouldn't work with a marble lamp?! Didn't think so.