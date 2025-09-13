M&S is selling a stunning light up Halloween scene for just £12 – but you’ll have to act fast as it’s selling quickly

Halloween has got to be one of my favourite times of year, so when September comes around, I’m itching to start looking for spooky decor, and I’ve found a corker. M&S’s Light Up Halloween Window Scene (£12) can only be described as spookily elegant - and it’s already selling fast.

The best home decor must be both high-quality and nice to look at to become a long-lasting trend. But with Halloween, it’s fair to say decor can start to look ghoulish (and not in a good way).

So, having spotted this stunning light-up scene, I was both impressed and surprised - who knew Halloween decor could look so good?

M&S Collection Light Up Halloween Window Scene £12 at M&S I'm sure you'll agree this is one of the more understated pieces of Halloween decor, but doesn't it just look great?

While I’m a firm believer that Halloween decor is meant to be a little garish, and there is always a time and place for a disco pumpkin . However, M&S is winning me over to the understated, elegant, spooky look.

The Light Up Halloween Window Scene is proof that your Halloween decorating ideas don’t need to be tacky. A simplistic black silhouette of a Halloween town, this piece of decor is quietly effective.

It features pumpkins, black cats, bats and bare trees within a town skyline. All illuminated by fairy lights, which provide a warm glow through the windows.

(Image credit: M&S)

The scene is made from metal, which not only makes it look expensive and stylish but is far more durable than paper or plastic. It’s 90cm in length, making it a great size for illuminating a large windowsill, welcoming Trick-or-Treaters to your door.

This Halloween decor piece is powered by AA batteries. The little bulbs create a warm lighting effect for a scene that is as cosy as it is creepy.

I’d argue this Halloween scene is the perfect mix of playful and elegant. It has all the components of spooky decor without feeling tacky. And this is evident throughout the rest of M&S’s Halloween range.

Even if you think it’s too early for Halloween decorations, this piece is selling fast, so act now if you want to get your hands on one!