IKEA is officially in Halloween mode and added scandi flair to its spooky new collection

As soon as 1st September hits, we're entering the time when it's acceptable to start slowly pulling out the autumn and Halloween decorations. Not one to wait around until October, IKEA has already dropped its KUSTFYR collection, ready for Halloween, and it's a fun Scandinavian twist on what you'd typically expect from Halloween decoration ideas.

I am a huge fan of Halloween, I love pumpkin spice lattes, ghost motifs and watching Hocus Pocus on repeat throughout October. However, while I love the holiday, I am very picky about the decorations I use to celebrate it in my home. I don't like anything garish or scary. Instead, I focus on themed home decor that slips into a room without cluttering it up.

IKEA has nailed that formula with its new KUSTFYR Halloween range, focusing on a monochrome colour palette and simple shapes for a cat and ghost motif. This collection is about as minimalist as you can get when decorating for Halloween.

IKEA KUSTFYR Unscented Candle - Cat Black 12 Cm £4 at IKEA IKEA KUSTFYR Bowl With Lid - Ghost Clear Glass 13 Cm £12 at IKEA

The Designer Marta Krupińska highlights the black unscented cat candle on the IKEA website, saying: 'I like simple shapes with small details that are not necessarily minimalist and think cat lovers will go crazy for this candle.'

I don't think it's just cat lovers who will go crazy for this candle, priced at £4, its cartoon-ish look and jet-black colourway have made it one of my favourite pieces in the range. The cute ghost sweetie jar is a close second. It can be left empty and displayed on a shelf, or packed with treats on a kitchen shelf or coffee table.

I've sifted through the whole new range and these are the pieces I'll be picking up on my next IKEA shop.

IKEA KUSTFYR Decoration - Cat Dark Grey 12 Cm £4 at IKEA The same design as the candle, this cat-shaped dome can be left as it is or paired with fairy lights to light up its belly and create a playful tablescape. It is actually designed to be given as a gift, and packaged in a gift box if you're looking for a Halloween-themed pressie. IKEA KUSTFYR Side Plate - Mixed Patterns 20 Cm £10 at IKEA Forget garish paper plates; these are the side plates I want to use on Halloween. Designed to mix and match, I love the simple, playful motifs that will slip into any table colour scheme, or why not use them as a temporary wall display? IKEA KUSTFYR Throw - Ghost Pattern White/black 130x170 Cm £15 at IKEA Like I said at the start, my favourite Halloween decorations are ones I can easily incorporate into my home, and this ghost throw is perfect for tossing over a sofa. It is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable. IKEA KUSTFYR Lantern for Pillar Candle, In/out - Black 44 Cm £15 at IKEA The most decorative item in the whole collection, this lantern is designed to be paired with a pillar candle. When lit, the designs should cast eerie shadows over your home, ready to usher in Halloween. IKEA KUSTFYR Hanging Decoration - Ghost White 51 Cm £8 at IKEA If you are hosting a Halloween party this year, please add this Casper look-a-like to your basket. This year, ghosts are on track to replace pumpkins as the on-trend motif, and his stubby little fingers are too cute. IKEA KUSTFYR Door Mat - Ghost Pattern Black/natural 60x90 Cm £15 at IKEA If you like to embrace the Halloween spirit throughout all of October then consider swapping out your regular doormat for this version. I love the idea of changing a doormat with the seasons. What better way to set the mood and welcome your guests into your home?

The range is available to shop online and instores, with prices ranging from 75p to £15. However, if you prefer a slightly more decorative flourish here are three other Halloween decorations I'm expecting to be everywhere come October.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next Halloween Pumpkin 100ml Spice Diffuser £16 at Next UK A little bit spooky and a little bit sweet, this Pumpkin Spice diffuser can be refilled for years to come. Dunelm Orange Pumpkin Led Lantern £22 at Dunelm Pumpkin's will always have a place in autumn and halloween decorations, this gold tinged one gives of a lovely glow when turned on. Anthropologie Light Up Confetti Glass Ghost £42 at Anthropologie (UK) I am obessesed with this light up confetti glass ghost. Glass Halloween decorations are taking off in a big way this year, and this one is a subtle way to add a little spookiness to a sideboard or mantlepiece.

Are you a fan of the minimalist IKEA Halloween decorations? Or do you prefer a more maximalist approach to your seasonal decor?