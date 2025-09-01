IKEA is officially in Halloween mode and added scandi flair to its spooky new collection
If ever there was a spooky season range for minimalists, this is it
As soon as 1st September hits, we're entering the time when it's acceptable to start slowly pulling out the autumn and Halloween decorations. Not one to wait around until October, IKEA has already dropped its KUSTFYR collection, ready for Halloween, and it's a fun Scandinavian twist on what you'd typically expect from Halloween decoration ideas.
I am a huge fan of Halloween, I love pumpkin spice lattes, ghost motifs and watching Hocus Pocus on repeat throughout October. However, while I love the holiday, I am very picky about the decorations I use to celebrate it in my home. I don't like anything garish or scary. Instead, I focus on themed home decor that slips into a room without cluttering it up.
IKEA has nailed that formula with its new KUSTFYR Halloween range, focusing on a monochrome colour palette and simple shapes for a cat and ghost motif. This collection is about as minimalist as you can get when decorating for Halloween.
The Designer Marta Krupińska highlights the black unscented cat candle on the IKEA website, saying: 'I like simple shapes with small details that are not necessarily minimalist and think cat lovers will go crazy for this candle.'
I don't think it's just cat lovers who will go crazy for this candle, priced at £4, its cartoon-ish look and jet-black colourway have made it one of my favourite pieces in the range. The cute ghost sweetie jar is a close second. It can be left empty and displayed on a shelf, or packed with treats on a kitchen shelf or coffee table.
I've sifted through the whole new range and these are the pieces I'll be picking up on my next IKEA shop.
The same design as the candle, this cat-shaped dome can be left as it is or paired with fairy lights to light up its belly and create a playful tablescape. It is actually designed to be given as a gift, and packaged in a gift box if you're looking for a Halloween-themed pressie.
If you like to embrace the Halloween spirit throughout all of October then consider swapping out your regular doormat for this version. I love the idea of changing a doormat with the seasons. What better way to set the mood and welcome your guests into your home?
The range is available to shop online and instores, with prices ranging from 75p to £15. However, if you prefer a slightly more decorative flourish here are three other Halloween decorations I'm expecting to be everywhere come October.
Are you a fan of the minimalist IKEA Halloween decorations? Or do you prefer a more maximalist approach to your seasonal decor?
