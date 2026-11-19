Since Stacey Solomon and her family left Pickle Cottage for their ‘dream home’ earlier this year, I’ve been eagerly checking her social media to see how she decorates her new space. I have to say the Ideal Home team have been thoroughly impressed with her use of panelling and wallpaper.

If you're looking for an easy DIY upgrade that will make your home look more expensive, you should take note of the latest wall panelling ideas . And if you want to elevate the look further, you should look at Stacey’s.

Wallpapering the inside of her panelling, Stacey’s has transformed her piano room into an elegant, luxury-look space. And this is how you can do it, too.

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Since her move, Stacey has been no stranger to going bold in her design choices. From her tangerine-striped bathroom , complete with a coloured suite, to her dark and moody Home Alone staircase , we’ve loved seeing her ideas evolve over the past couple of months.

But I will say her wallpaper-panelled room has to be my favourite. The intricate design of the wallpaper pairs beautifully with the simplicity of her white-painted panelling. As a result, the finished look is unbelievably elegant.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Wallpaper paired with panelling is a trend we’ve been seeing more and more over recent years, but Stacey’s living room feature seems to be a new take on this trend. Here, she’s used wall moulding to frame the wallpaper; it almost acts as a piece of artwork, and it creates a beautiful wall mural feature that looks really effective,’ comments Summa Costandi, wall panelling expert at Panels by Sofia .

‘Stacey’s room appears to feature traditional wainscoting throughout the entire space, and the wallpaper is added within the panelled frames on just one wall. This works really well in such a large, open space, especially with such tall ceilings, as it introduces depth and dimension without overwhelming the room.

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‘The feature wall is the perfect backdrop for layering textures and materials, and she’s kept it simple too, so the area doesn’t feel too busy. Stacey’s done a great job here, particularly as she’s used the wall as a way of displaying and drawing attention to her beautiful dark wood grand piano.’

How to get the look

‘I think Stacey has got the balance right. The wallpaper adds warmth and character, but the panelling stops it feeling too busy. The two elements complement each other rather than competing for attention, which is often the secret to creating a scheme that feels considered and expensive,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

‘It's also a clever trick for making a room look more premium. When you layer different decorative elements together, whether that's panelling, wallpaper, fabrics or accessories, the result naturally feels more bespoke. It's the kind of detail people often associate with period properties or professionally designed spaces.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Luckily, it won’t cost you a fortune to achieve this period look. You can pick up a panelling kit from £15.97 at B&Q , and you can even pick up a Panelled Wall Mural for £54 at B&Q . However, if you want to do it yourself, Summa has this advice.

‘Wainscoting can be used to add subtle texture to the walls, but remember to work with the dimensions and proportions of your room. For example, long, rectangular shapes will complement a room with tall ceilings, like Stacey’s, but wide rooms and wide open spaces look best with square shapes,’ she says.

‘I love how Stacey has used large prints instead of repetitive designs found in traditional wallpaper; it adds to the feeling of the wall being a piece of artwork in itself, and really draws your attention without taking over the entire room.’

Shop the look

Dunelm Vintage Tropical Panelled Wall Mural £54 at Dunelm This handy kit includes both panelling and wallpaper for a complete look, making this a great price, too. B&Q Wall Panels World Classic Mdf Wall Panelling Kit - Primed £129.95 at B&Q This panelling looks very similar to Stacey's. Graham & Brown Coppice Forest Mono Bespoke Mural From £40.80 at Graham & Brown While I haven't found a complete match for Stacey's wallpaper, this one looks very similar.

I love Stacey's use of wallpaper in her panelling. It completely transforms her space into a elegant room. Would you try this technique in your home?