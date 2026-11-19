It’s the time of year when celebrities begin to show off how they’ve decorated their homes for Christmas, and the latest to catch my eye is Olivia Bowen’s beautifully decorated fireplace, whose use of paper decorations has made this corner of her home look truly magical.

TV personality Olivia Bowen frequently shares glimpses into her interiors via social media, and it was here that we spotted that she’d nailed one of the year’s biggest Christmas trends . I’ve been spotting paper chains and decorations everywhere this year, and Olivia has proved that paper can look just as chic and sophisticated as ‘high-end’ decor.

If you’ve already worked out how to dress your best artificial Christmas tree , but are lacking inspiration for the rest of the home, Olivia's cosy, warm festive fireplace is a great source of inspiration.

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Olivia frequently shares her home and decor ideas on her home’s Instagram account, @thebowenhome . What instantly struck me about her festive fireplace was how warm and cosy the finished look was.

With rich green garlands, flickering faux candles, and paper stars, the finished look is both traditional and stylish. My particular favourites are the gorgeous paper mushrooms at the base of the fireplace. These adorable woodland additions look very similar to Dunelm’s Set of 3 Folding Paper Mushrooms (£10) , and will make your home look like an enchanted forest.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

‘Olivia’s look has a wonderfully intentional, collected-over-time feel. Having just a few curated paper decorations proves that simplicity can have real impact. The textural layering here is also fab. The matte of the paper, shimmer of the gold, and lushness of the garland balance against the glossy glaze of little ceramic houses, while the rich jewel tones of the stockings add a little grown-up luxury. I’m also a huge fan of the lighting: the simple twinkle of fairy lights and glowing candles create a sense of calm,’ comments Whinnie Williams, interior designer and trends forecaster for Balsam Hill .

‘This style has a quiet, sophisticated warmth. It blends the wholesome, tactile charm of cottagecore through the ceramic village houses, mushrooms, and carved wood, with understated elegance. Alongside opulent jewel tones and shimmering gold accents, it strikes that sweet spot between homespun honesty and festive magic!’

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How to get the look

‘I'd start with a really full evergreen garland and build everything around that. Mix different foliage shapes so it doesn't look too neat, then choose two or three oversized paper stars in cream and antique gold. I'd position the largest one first, slightly off-centre, and arrange the smaller stars around it at different heights,’ says Gareth Davies, design director at Classic Interiors .

‘You don't want them all sitting in a straight line because it's the variation in size and positioning that makes Olivia's display so effective. Add some burgundy velvet ribbon, letting the ends hang quite loosely, and weave warm-white fairy lights through the greenery. I'd also fill a wicker basket with any remaining stars to carry the decoration down towards the floor.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Bee Holmes)

For a look that is as put together and intentional as Olivia’s, it is worth really taking the time to assess how each piece of your decor fits into your space or your theme.

‘Edit your decorations so each piece earns its place. Hunt down a few charming paper ornaments, wooden accents, and whimsical motifs like mushrooms. Keep your colour palette fairly simple, using the paper as your neutral anchor and introducing rich, saturated tones in your textiles - think velvet stockings or ribbons in deep sapphire, emerald, ruby, or amethyst. Finally, add a gentle, layered glow of candles to top things off!’ says Whinnie.

Shop the look

Dunlem Set of 3 Folding Paper Mushrooms £10 at Dunelm These paper mushrooms look very similar to Olivia's. Place by your fireplace for a similar affect. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Printed Bows Botanical Christmas Garland £25 at Habitat UK This stunning garland has bows in iconic Morris & Co prints for an elevated touch. Dunelm Set of 3 Large Gold Paper Snowflakes £12 at Dunelm These gold snowflakes are so luxe looking, they'll look beautiful in your fireplace display.

Olivia's festive fireplace is beautifully crafted and proves your Christmas decor ideas are not just limited to your tree.