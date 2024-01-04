Aldi's sellout soup maker is landing back in stores on January 14th – and it's less than £35

Aldi has announced that its sellout soup maker will be returning to stores from the 14th of January – right on time for soup season. Better yet, the fan-favourite kitchen gadget will cost you just £34.99 and is one of the best soup makers on the market at its budget price point.

While the start of a new year calls for new opportunities and excitement, it can admittedly be a little dreary given the January weather. So, cosy nights are a go-to. Pair that with a piping hot bowl of soup, and you've got our definition of an ideal night in.

Aldi soup maker

The Ambiano Soup Maker comes in at a favourable £34.99 price point and a capacity of 1.6L, fit for up to four people. Boasting a sleek brushed stainless steel design (in true Beckhams' kitchen style), Aldi's soup maker has four different functions to help cater to your soup preference from chunky to smooth.

The soup maker comes with a detachable lid and an easy-to-use control element that soup connoisseurs and novices alike. Not only that, but the soup maker is also equipped with a blend and smoothie function, giving it a new lease of life during the summer months.

(Image credit: Aldi)

We think the budget supermarket's soup maker is the perfect addition to a budget kitchen idea and ranks as one of the cheapest kitchen appliances to run, setting you back at just 26p an hour.

Of course, the likelihood of you running the gadget for the full hour in one go is unlikely, helping make for an even more energy-efficient (and equally delicious) quick meal.

What's more, the soup maker will be released as part of Aldi's Healthy Kitchen range which will include a range of more kitchen appliances, including a new iteration of Aldi's sellout air fryer, a portable blender, and an omelette maker.

Aldi's most recent air fryer release (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's soup maker (and the rest of the Healthy Kitchen range) will be available to buy in stores from the 14th of January, while stocks last.

As with any Specialbuy, once it's gone, it's gone – and if you don't fancy waiting another couple of months on the off-chance that it gets released again, we suggest acting fast.