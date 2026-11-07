As someone with a small home, I know all too well that when it comes to choosing furniture, every inch of floor space counts. And never is that more apparent than at Christmas, when, with extra guests visiting (and potentially staying overnight), my house has to work extra hard to accommodate everyone.

That's why I was so thrilled to come across the newly launched DUSK Kennadi Single Ottoman Sofa Bed. I think this compact bed-in-a-box gives the best sofa beds a run for their money, and its small footprint means it's definitely top of my wishlist for Christmas hosting this winter season.

DUSK Kennadi Single Ottoman Sofa Bed £399 at Dusk.com

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing some of the best small space sofa beds and sofa bed alternatives on the market, and I've already raved about how ingenious a bed-in-a-box can be for a small home.

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However, similar to the best chair beds, it can be easier said than done to find a good bed-in-a-box, as not many retailers make this ingenious piece of multifunctional furniture, and especially not at a price that doesn't break the bank.

I'm a huge fan of Loaf's super-stylish bed-in-a-box, which is hidden inside a smart buttoned Chesterfield ottoman, but with Loaf's prices starting from £995, it's a definite investment. That's why I was overjoyed to see that at just £399 for the single bed option, DUSK's ottoman bed-in-a-box is nearly half the price.

(Image credit: DUSK)

In fact, the DUSK Kennadi Ottoman Sofa Bed collection comes in two sizes: the £399 single bed option that's available in three colourways – autumnal muted gold, pine green, and natural beige – and a slightly larger small double in pine green and natural, which costs £449.

In my opinion, both options will only suit one adult sleeper (the DUSK ottoman's small double mattress measures 113cm wide, which is a little smaller than a standard small double mattress at 120cm, and a lot smaller than a standard double mattress at 135cm wide). But choosing the small double gives your guest a little more wiggle room at night.

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And that's especially important with Christmas coming up and more overnight guests on the horizon.

(Image credit: DUSK)

The other thing I love about this new launch is how versatile an ottoman can be. A chair bed is great, but I think an ottoman can be tucked away even more discreetly in a small home. When it's not employed as a bed, you can use it as a coffee table or footrest in front of a sofa, or pop it into a bay window to act as a loveseat or extra surface.

I've rounded up a few more ottoman sofa bed options below, but I definitely think DUSK's Kennadi ottoman is a great addition to the current overnight hosting solutions on the market – and with pre-orders available now, and dispatch currently estimated for mid-November, that's plenty of time for this spare bed to arrive before my Christmas guests do!