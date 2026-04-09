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Sorry sofa beds, I think a 'bed-in-a-box' is a far better option for a small home – these are six of the best I've seen

These bed-in-a-box are compact, practical, *and* stylish

Amy Lockwood's avatar
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Darlings of Chelsea pink bed-in-a-box in a living room with a wooden parquet floor
(Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea)
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If you're looking for a way to host overnight guests in your home without a dedicated guest bedroom, then a sofa bed is a brilliant solution.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing and compiling my shortlist of the best sofa beds on the market, and if you choose wisely, I think this piece of multifunctional furniture can be a great investment.

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Loaf Bed in a Bun

(Image credit: Loaf)

Much like sofa beds, these bed-in-a-boxes can either feature a pull-out mattress or a series of folded foam cushions that create the sleeping area once extended.

And their main benefit? They usually take up *far* less space than a sofa bed or even a chair bed, making them an extremely useful option for a small home.

The one downside is that, currently at least, a bed-in-a-box can be a lot trickier to find than a sofa bed. However, I've tracked down six great options which I'll share below.

Six of the best bed-in-a-box