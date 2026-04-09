Sorry sofa beds, I think a 'bed-in-a-box' is a far better option for a small home – these are six of the best I've seen

If you're looking for a way to host overnight guests in your home without a dedicated guest bedroom, then a sofa bed is a brilliant solution.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing and compiling my shortlist of the best sofa beds on the market, and if you choose wisely, I think this piece of multifunctional furniture can be a great investment.

However, like many of us, I have a very small home, and even the most compact sofa beds, and likewise the best chair beds, can still take up a lot of floor space. But I think there's a solution, and that solution is the bed-in-a-box.

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What is a bed-in-a-box? Well, it's a guest bed that folds up into a 'box'. And that 'box' is usually in the form of an upholstered ottoman or padded footstool.

(Image credit: Loaf)

Much like sofa beds, these bed-in-a-boxes can either feature a pull-out mattress or a series of folded foam cushions that create the sleeping area once extended.

And their main benefit? They usually take up *far* less space than a sofa bed or even a chair bed, making them an extremely useful option for a small home.

The one downside is that, currently at least, a bed-in-a-box can be a lot trickier to find than a sofa bed. However, I've tracked down six great options which I'll share below.

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