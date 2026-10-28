John Lewis has just launched a very stylish new sofa bed, and I think it's the overnight hosting solution every tidy home needs.

Why? Because it combines two clever features: a clean-lined, minimalist design and a super-useful storage area where you can stash unwanted clutter (like guest bedding) out of sight.

Plus, as of writing, you can still shop the John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed and have it delivered before Christmas, making it the perfect guest bed for hosting festive visitors in style.

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John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed £1,199 at John Lewis

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing some of the best sofa beds on the market. However, during that time I've encountered very few sofa beds with a feature I now see as essential: hidden storage.

Admittedly, when I first started testing sofa beds, it didn't even cross my mind to consider if they had storage. But the minute I invested in a sofa bed of my own, I realised just how useful some hidden storage space can be. Especially if your sofa bed is going to take pride of place in your living room.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

After all, if your sofa bed is set up in a guest bedroom or home office, then you can just close the door when guests are staying and keep any mess they create hidden from view. But when your guest's sleeping area is in the living room? That means guest bedding can quickly take over the room.

That's why I think a sofa bed with storage is *always* worth shouting about, and the new John Lewis Loft chaise sofa bed is one such find. Its modern silhouette may be clean-lined and fuss-free, but its under-seat storage area can keep things clean and tidy in practical terms, too.

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(Image credit: John Lewis)

Now, I'm fully aware that at £1199, this sofa bed isn't cheap. Even with the 20% discount that's available to new and existing My John Lewis members until Sunday 1st of November 2026, the John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed is still an investment.

I think its stylish design and laid-back build make it worth the money, but if you're looking for a more budget-friendly hosting solution, I've rounded up some affordable alternatives below.

All in all, I think the new John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed offers something a little bit different than the options already on the market, and I, for one, would be very happy to put my feet up on it and snuggle up in comfort.

I *might* even let my guests enjoy it when they come to visit this Christmas!