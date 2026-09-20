As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've seen a lot of sofa beds in my time. However, I don't think I've ever seen one *quite* so pretty as Dunelm's recently launched candy-stripe sofa bed.

In my opinion, this sofa bed has far more wow-factor than many sofa beds which are twice its price, and it seems that Dunelm shoppers feel the same way – some are even ordering two!

What's more, there's a whole range of matching accessories that elevate the look even further.

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Dunelm Beatrice II Woven Stripe 3-Seater Sofa Bed

Whether you opt for the wide-striped coral pink colourway, the stylish sage green, or the graphic black and white striped option, the Dunelm Beatrice II Sofa Bed is dressed to impress. However, this sofa bed isn't just a standout amongst the best sofa beds on the market because of its looks.

This is a pull-out sofa bed, which, considering its (relatively) affordable £799 price tag, is pretty unusual. Most sofa beds of this price range are click-clack options, where the backrest folds flat in line with the sofa seating to become the sleep surface.

There's nothing wrong with a click-clack sofa bed – some of the best sofa beds I've tested have been of this design – but it does mean your guests can end up sleeping *on* your sofa's upholstery. And when a sofa is as pretty as this one, that may not be ideal.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Instead, the Beatrice II offers a dedicated pull-out mattress folded underneath its seat cushions. It can seat three people at a time, and once transformed into a bed, it becomes a double sleeping area.

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Little wonder then that Dunelm shoppers are already raving about this collection. 'Absolutely love it,' says one 5-star reviewer of the 3-seater sofa bed on the Dunelm website. 'I ordered two for my living room... great hardwearing material for kids around, fantastic bed, easy to assemble, lovely colour and pattern. Couldn’t ask for more!!'.

'Really easy to pull out, and I absolutely love the colour,' says another owner, 'it's genuinely true to the photos.'

And if you don't need that much seating or sleeping space? The smaller Beatrice II Snuggle Single Sofa Bed packs just as much style into a loveseat snuggle seat.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

For those of us with small living rooms, or small guest bedrooms, like me, this space-saving snuggle chair bed is ideal.

'I am so happy with this,' shares one Dunelm reviewer, 'its compact size is perfect for our spare room. The chair is quite firm but large and comfy to snuggle up in with a book. I'm very happy with the quality and think it is great value for money. The bed folds out quite easily and feels comfortable.'

'A great chair, says another 5-star reviewer. 'We have it in our daughter's bedroom, and it’s lovely to read stories on and means one of us can sleep in there while we’re accustomising her to her own room.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

However, for me, the icing on the cake is all the matching accessories you can add to really style up the Beatrice Striped Sofa Bed.

There is matching bed linen, scatter cushions, and all sorts of other coordinating products to inspire your guest bedroom ideas. I've rounded up a few of my favourites below.