We all love IKEA for affordable yet stylish pieces of furniture and decor – but the one issue is that many IKEA pieces are instantly recognisable as exactly that, IKEA pieces. But you don’t have to worry about that when it comes to the newly released IKEA LILLESÄTER sofa. No one would ever guess that this stylish, modular, curved sofa is IKEA – or that it costs only £599, which is the price of the compact three-seater.

If I’m being honest, I’m not always the biggest fan of IKEA sofas. I love IKEA for a lot of its other furniture and home decor, but I find some of its sofas lacking in the comfort department - I’m looking at you KLIPPAN and SÖDERHAMN. The sofa that I regularly recommend as the best sofa from IKEA is the STOCKHOLM 2025 – is it a coincidence that it’s a modular sofa? Of course not! Modular sofas are always my go-to for versatility and longevity. But with the launch of the new LILLESÄTER sofa, which is also modular, my top IKEA sofa pick might be changing.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Full disclosure, I haven’t had the chance to try this sofa in person just yet. But already there are a few things that have impressed me about the LILLESÄTER sofa. Apart from its modular design, I also like the curved, organic shape, which is currently one of the biggest sofa trends.

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The stain and spillage-resistant performance fabric, available in off-white and yellow, is another great feature – so even though the upholstery is fixed, it’s easy to just wipe it clean with a damp cloth. The affordability of the sofa is another plus – as already mentioned, prices start at £599 for the yellow three-seater and £650 for the off-white version. But a £799 or a £850 four-seater is also available, as well as large-scale five- and six-seaters.

IKEA LILLESÄTER 3-seat sofa £650 at IKEA The obvious advantage of the IKEA sofa is the budget price point. But I also like the stain-proof upholstery fabric. King Living Aura 2 Seater Modular Sofa Was £3002 Now £1490 at King Living I've sat on this sofa before and I loved how comfortable it felt and how stylish it looked. The removable covers and high quality execution, as well as the long frame warranty are what attracts me to this sofa.

The overall design is very reminiscent of King Living’s Aura modular sofa. I still prefer the King Living Aura sofa as I own a King Living sofa myself - specifically the King Living 1977 - and can attest to the high quality, innovation, comfort and style of the brand’s sofas, the award-winning Aura sofa included.

The Aura also comes with a 25-year steel frame warranty, while IKEA offers a more standard 10-year warranty, and the King Living design features removable covers so you can easily change the look of your sofa and choose from over 200 fabrics, colours and finishes.

(Image credit: IKEA)

But if King Living’s higher price point, starting at £3,002 for a two-seater currently on sale for £1,490, is not within your budget and you’re after something affordable that still looks stylish, then the IKEA LILLESÄTER sofa is a good alternative.

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