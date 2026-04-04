You’d never know this stylish sofa was hiding a secret storage compartment – it’s the most comfortable space-saving sofa design I’ve ever sat on

There are hundreds of sofas currently available on the market, catering to different aesthetics and customer needs, with many of them ending up looking much the same. But once in a while, a sofa design that’s innovative and different from the rest comes along and manages to truly impress me – and that’s precisely the case with the just launched King Living Delta 5 storage sofa.

Storage sofas generally have a bad rep for two things – being bulky in order to accommodate the internal storage space and for being uncomfortable as usually high levels of comfort are sacrificed to the storage system during the design process. But the King Living Delta 5 is neither bulky nor uncomfortable – on the contrary! It feels as comfortable as any regular sofa, not too hard or too soft. And the off-the-ground design with tapered legs doesn’t give away the storage compartment that’s hiding within.

King Living Delta 5 Modular Sofa with Round Right Chaise, Storage and Smart Pockets Was £4936 Now £2390 at King Living The Delta 5 sofa comes in many different configurations and sizes - but all of them are modular and come with removable covers in over 200 upholstery finishes to choose from.

‘Storage is seamlessly integrated under the seats without adding bulk, while refined proportions, softened geometry, and high-quality suspension ensure exceptional comfort,’ explains Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living. ‘The under-seat storage compartment is deep and generous, fitting within the sofa's existing design. Instead of adding bulk, it uses space that's already there. Visually, the storage is hidden.’

Article continues below

And on top of everything, it’s also modular – and if you know me, you know I love a modular sofa. King Living and I go way back (well, about two years, really) as this is the brand that I’ve purchased my much-loved modular sofa from, the King Living 1977, which, just like the Delta 5 sofa, comes with removable covers. Yet another huge benefit! So, based on my personal experience with my own sofa and having tried over 100 different modular sofas, I can confidently say that King Living is among the best at making modular sofas.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Delta 5 sofa design is based on the brand’s existing Delta sofa, one of King Living’s bestselling modular sofa designs which I’ve tried before at the brand’s London showroom, and based on this experience can also judge the comfort levels of the new Delta 5 since the structure stays the same as the previous version (which is still available and not going anywhere) – but it’s been given a few updates.

(Image credit: King Living)

What’s the difference between the new and the old Delta sofa?

‘The original Delta, launched in 1998, established the modular philosophy that a sofa should be reconfigurable and adapt to the way people live. Delta 5 honours that foundation and builds on it significantly while evolving the aesthetic. Delta 5 introduces a softened, curved silhouette with new round chaises and curved corner modules, allowing configurations like an S-shape that weren't possible before,’ Chris at King Living says.

King Living Delta Modular Armless 3 Seater Sofa with Chaise and Storage Was £4525 Now £1990 at King Living While the Delta sofa is in many ways similar to the new Delta 5, it features a much more angular design.

Curved sofas have been one of the biggest sofa trends of the last couple of years, and one that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. And since the original Delta features an angular, almost midcentury modern-inspired look, giving the Delta 5 a curvy makeover makes complete sense. And it makes the sofa look more contemporary. But what’s also great is that the new Delta 5 modules are fully compatible with the Delta sofa as well, so you can merge the two if you like.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The King Connect Bracket is another new addition which allows you to readjust the back cushions to either gain more back support or allow for a deeper, more loungy set up.

(Image credit: King Living)

And lastly, a new accessory was added to the line-up – while the existing Delta sofa was already compatible with a few smart home features, including a wireless charging side table and a touchless gesture-control smart light, the new drop also introduced a bolster headrest for extra neck support.

As for the price point, it’s by no means cheap, starting at £3678 for essentially a three-seater; however, this is a sofa built to last, and it comes with a 25-year frame warranty. And King Living is currently running a sale which includes even the new sofa design – so instead of the said £3678, you can now pay only £1490.

The only downside is King Living’s delivery lead times. As the brand is based in Australia, its sofas are manufactured in Asia, and it can take up to three months from placing your order for your sofa to arrive. That’s how long it took for mine to be delivered. So bear that in mind when purchasing.

Storage sofa alternatives