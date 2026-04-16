Shoppers can't stop raving about this stylish sofa bed – and at £339 for a three-seater, I'm not surprised it's selling out fast

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, it's my job to research and test the latest sleep-related products, including those that make hosting overnight guests a possibility.

This includes keeping track of all the best sofa beds on the market, and there's one sofa bed in particular that I think is especially worth shouting about right now.

That's DUSK's Hudson Sofa Bed, a three-seater sofa bed that retails for a surprisingly budget-friendly £339 and is steadily racking up a roster of 5-star reviews from impressed owners.

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In fact, two of the Hudson's five upholstery options are already sold out, so if you're looking for an affordable overnight hosting solution, I think this is definitely a sofa bed to have on your radar sooner rather than later.

Why do I think the DUSK Hudson sofa bed is worth spotlighting? Firstly, because of that affordable price point. This is a large three-seater sofa bed that costs just £339, and whilst that certainly isn't pennies, it is *extremely* affordable compared to most sofa beds of this size.

For reference, the slightly larger Julien Sofa Bed from Habitat costs £850, and the three-seater Bromley Sofa Bed from Darlings of Chelsea retails at over £2000. You'll see why I think DUSK's Hudson is *very* affordable in comparison.

(Image credit: DUSK)

Second, the Hudson is stylish. At this price point, most sofa beds I've come across feel and most certainly *look* pretty basic. In comparison, the Hudson's modern silhouette and slim build make for some very stylish seating.

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The upholstery options are on trend, too. The off-white boucle fabric and olive green colourway may be sold out, but, personally, I love the timeless striped upholstery and the rusty terracotta hue.

And third, this sofa bed gets *great* reviews from shoppers who've taken the plunge and invested. DUSK is an online-only retailer, so trying its furniture out in person can be tricky, and honest online reviews are extremely helpful. The number of 5-star reviews this sofa bed has amassed is very reassuring.

(Image credit: DUSK)

'Surprisingly high quality given the cost,' shares one happy owner, 'I love the way it looks and feels in our spare bedroom.'

'I’m thrilled with it,' says another 5-star reviewer. 'Easy to put together, comes in a box, so no issues getting through my difficult front door, great value, fab style and design. I don’t usually leave reviews, but feel the product deserves it.'

'Great value for money,' shares a third owner, 'looks lovely in our room and comfy. I wouldn’t want it as an everyday sofa, but it's perfect for occasional use.'

This echoes what the Ideal Home team felt upon testing the Hudson sofa bed. Our reviewer, Thea, who regularly hosts friends and family in her small apartment, agreed with pretty much all of the online reviews.

(Image credit: DUSK)

In her DUSK Hudson sofa bed review, Thea noted that she found the Hudson a little tricky to assemble by herself (in comparison, we found the Swyft Model 08 Sofa Bed *far* easier to assemble – plus there's the option of white glove delivery where the delivery team do it for you – but then the Swyft model is over four times the price of the Hudson).

Thea also agreed that as a sofa, the Hudson's seating is a little too firm for comfortable everyday use, but found it perfect as an occasional seat. And her 6'4" brother did struggle with the length of the sleeping area: the Hudson's armrests don't detach, so he was forced to sleep diagonally to find enough leg room. As one reviewer notes, 'great for sleeping on – as long as you’re not more than 5’7" tall.'

I'd also recommend factoring in adding one of the best mattress toppers to your purchase for some extra sleep comfort and to protect the sofa bed's upholstery, but this is the case with pretty much all sofa beds.

(Image credit: DUSK)

Overall, for £339, I think those little niggles are to be expected. And if they're things that you can live with, then, like so many of this sofa bed's 5-star reviewers, I think that the DUSK Hudson Sofa Bed is a great buy.

To show you what I mean, I've rounded up a few alternatives below so you can compare the Hudson with its main competition on the market.

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