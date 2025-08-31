Are fabric lamps the new big thing? M&S’s new pleat table lamps are proof this luxe trend is taking off

M&S have launched a stunning new range of lamps for autumn, but it was the billowing Soft Pleat Fabric Table Lamp (£49.50) that caught my eye and had me questioning: Is this the start of a new trend?

This year’s lighting trends have seen high street designers get more creative with the materials and patterns used on table lamps. The wicker lamp trend that has blown up in 2025 is a great example of this. M&S’s latest offering is no different and got the whole Ideal Home desk talking about its unique look and use of fabric.

Using soft, billowy fabric to create large, drapey pleats, M&S Soft Pleat Table Lamps are a bold design choice. But could they be the start of a new fabric light trend?

M&S Collection Soft Pleated Fabric Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S This classic neutral shade is a great fit for minimal homes as it adds plenty of texture, M&S Collection Soft Pleated Fabric Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S If you're looking for a little drama, this dark green has a rich, moody look.

When I first spotted the soft pleat table lamps, I honestly couldn’t decide if I loved them or hated them. But the more I looked at them, the more I fell for their relaxed charm. With hoards of fabric to create a soft, drapey effect, these lamps are great for diffusing light and a warm glow in a room.

Plus available in cream and a soft khaki green, these lamps are an excellent choice for the transitioning season.

Since colour drenching took off as a staple paint trend, we’ve seen this style turn its attention to homeware. Dusk’s Lucia Striped Table Lamp (£35) is an excellent example of how the same pattern and material can have an impressive effect in lighting.

However, M&S’s soft pleat table lamps feel like a more elegant upgrade of this trend. The lamp's sole purpose is to create a soft glow with all that fabric that is cosy, intimate and inviting.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Pleated lampshades evoke a sense of heritage yet feel fresh when paired with contemporary silhouettes. You can find table lamps, ceiling lights and floor lamp designs, plus they can work for many interior styles. For example, a crisp linen pleat in a minimalist apartment or a gingham print in a country cottage,’ says Claire Roberts, homeware design lead at M&S .

‘As highlighted in Pinterest’s Autumn 2025 Trend Report, this season is all about elevating the everyday and making every corner of the home an inspiring escape. Lighting is one of the simplest ways to achieve that cosy, atmospheric feel as we move into autumn.

‘The M&S Collection pleated fabric table lamp combines soft pleating with natural wood accents. The result is a gently textured form that gently diffuses the light beautifully.’

(Image credit: M&S)

Pleats have had a wider surge in popularity within fashion and homeware as drapey materials have become more popular. Take the new John Lewis Pleat Sofa , which uses soft, on-trend chenille material to create beautiful pleats. The pleat trend is certainly a luxurious one, but this doesn’t mean it is difficult to style at home.

‘You want to create a soft glow in your room, placing these lamps close to upholstered chairs and soft furnishings, accenting these textiles and materials,' says Jamie Moxey, a lighting specialist with Dusk Lighting .

'You want to echo the plush furnishings around the room. The draped shade also works well within art deco-inspired design briefs, as it complements rich colour tones, brass, and dark wood.'

The draped pleated lamp trend is all about creating a cosy, yet elevated look. Would you be willing to introduce it to your home?