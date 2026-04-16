Vicky Pattison reveals her home pet peeve, worst home habit and the household chore she actually loves doing

The TV personality, radio host and podcaster lives in Essex with her TOWIE husband Ercan Ramadan and their Labradors, Max and Milo

What's your favourite time of the day at home? The evening, when I come home from work, and I know now it’s my time with my husband and the dogs. Ercan will make the dinner, and I’ll put on my favourite show. I’ll get a cosy blanket on the sofa, play fetch with the babies, and give them some tummy scratches. There’s that really lovely moment where I just come home to my family, and I don’t have to be anything but me.

Where's your happy place? Probably the sofa. It’s big and L-shaped, and we sit there with an electric blanket on, and we watch film after film. We both just love to cuddle and chill, and the dogs love it when we’re there.

What is your home pet peeve? When a house is too perfect. My dream is to have a little cottage in the Cotswolds. But no part of me thinks that set-up is going to look Instagram-worthy all the time. It’ll always have paw prints, or if I’m blessed in that space, kids’ toys and mucky handprints, and I’m OK with that. I think homes should be filled with chaos and love and sound and mess.

Your homeware addiction? I love good bedding. You can’t go wrong with The White Company bedding; it feels like such a luxury.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett)

Do you have a bad home habit? I’m so messy. My husband is the polar opposite. He’s very calm and measured. He takes his clothes off and hangs them up, and I take my clothes off and drop them on the floor – I feel like that’s future-Vicky’s problem!

What chore do you love? Vacuuming. Our new Dyson V16 Piston Animal is cordless and super powerful. It’s taken the stress out of vacuuming and made it really easy. With the dogs, my hair extensions, Ercan’s hairy everything, it’s transformed the house.

Are you a good host? I’m the hostess with the mostest! I throw Easter Egg hunts at Easter, I host Friendsmas at Christmas, I do birthday parties and doggy paw-ties. I love nothing more than doing a big spread; a huge cake, a theme, hiring a photographer, getting the decorations… I love to celebrate. Life is short, and it’s really hard, so I just think, throw caution to the wind and celebrate everything.

IN THE HOT SEAT

Shoes on or off? My dogs take mine off as soon as I walk through the door, so we’re an ‘off’ household.

Eat at table or laps? Table – because of the dogs.

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Lighting – bright or moody? Moody – I hate the big light!

Quick shower or long bath? Long bath; it means you’ve got time for one.

Colourful or neutral? Neutral.

Neat or creative chaos? Creative chaos, obviously!

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Music, radio, TV or quiet? TV – 110%!

■ Vicky is working in partnership with Currys and the Dyson V16 Piston Animal vacuum cleaner