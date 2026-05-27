Ever since its release two years ago, IKEA’s DYVLINGE swivel chair has become one of the brand’s bestsellers. And while I’ve always liked the shape and the comfortable design of the armchair, I could never quite get on board with any of the available colourways. But with the new launch of the beige colourway, that’s a thing of the past.

Selling for £199 a piece, the DYVLINGE design is also known as IKEA’s anti-stress armchair. But truth be told, I’ve always been quite stressed by the stark colours that the bestselling swivel chair came in – a bright orange, bold green and black.

I’m by no means against colour, but these particular shades are very bright. And I'm also no maximalist - which the former two colours are perfect for - and a dark black armchair would take too much visual space in a small living space like mine.

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IKEA DYVLINGE Swivel easy chair in Kelinge beige £199 at IKEA

On the other hand, the just-dropped beige IKEA DYVLINGE chair is so much more versatile as this neutral shade will go with any style of living room and any living room colour scheme – and between the timeless silhouette, high levels of comfort and now a more palatable shade, I’m seriously tempted by this living room seating idea.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It still comes in the same corduroy fabric which is perfect for injecting some interesting texture into your lounge.

Part of IKEA’s archival NYTILLVERKAD collection, the DYVLINGE swivel chair is set to be one of the future classics. And this more universal colourway makes it even more likely to become one.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Although, the design’s future spot in the IKEA hall of fame is already pretty much guaranteed, since the DYVLINGE chair is based on IKEA’s MILA swivel armchair, first launched in 1967.

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The only potential downside of the DYVLINGE swivel armchair is that it doesn’t actually have armrests. For many, this is not an issue – but if you prefer your living room accent chairs with armrests then Habitat’s Dawson swivel chair boasts a very similar design to the IKEA DYVLINGE and it comes in a neutral colourway, too – as well as more statement colourways like electric blue, red and charcoal.

This sellout Habitat swivel chair usually retails for £200 but with the code RED20 applied at checkout, you can currently get 20% off, making it only £160!

Are you thinking of adding either of these retro 1970s-inspired swivel armchairs into your living room?