Too hot to sleep? These 5 cooling bedding materials are 'sleep medicine in fabric form', according to the experts

This week, temperatures in Britain hit 30°C, as we basked in the first heatwave of the summer. And, whilst we might enjoy soaking up the sunshine during the day, most of us are probably less enthusiastic about facing restless nights as hot, humid weather makes sleep increasingly difficult.

I'm a hot sleeper at the best of times, and with a south-facing bedroom, I certainly don't enjoy tossing and turning on sticky summer nights.

Luckily, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing every type of bedding under the sun – from the best duvets for hot sleepers to the best cooling mattress toppers – and one thing I've learned is that the bedding materials we sleep in and on can make a *huge* difference to our overnight temperature.

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Alongside various sleep experts, I'm here to share everything you need to know to set yourself up for a cooler sleep this summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

But firstly, why is cooler sleep so important? Well, according to a recent survey by bedding brand Secret Linen Store, the average British sleeper is already getting just six hours and 56 minutes of sleep per night. This already falls short of the recommended eight to nine hours, and things only get worse in warmer weather.

63% of Brits say their sleep is affected by hot weather, and, according to Secret Linen Store's data, during the summer months, Brits lose more than 30 minutes of sleep per night. That adds up to at least 46 hours of lost sleep across the season, as rising temperatures make it harder to fall and stay asleep.

And science backs up what sleepers are experiencing firsthand. As Natalie Pennicotte-Collier, clinical sleep therapist and resident sleep expert at MattressNextDay, explains, 'Good sleep starts before your head hits the pillow, and one of the key triggers is your body cooling down by around one to two degrees in the evening. That drop in temperature is what allows you to fall asleep and move into deeper, more restorative sleep.'

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Cristogatin)

'If that cooling doesn’t happen, or heat gets trapped, sleep becomes lighter, more restless, and people tend to wake more during the night,' says Natalie, 'that’s why your bedding choices aren’t just about comfort. They either support that cooling process or work against it. I often describe bedding as ‘sleep medicine in fabric form’, because it directly supports your body’s temperature regulation.'

'A lot of this comes down to heat and moisture around the body while you sleep. If that builds up, you’re much more likely to overheat and wake,' shares Natalie, and that's why choosing breathable bedding materials, like the ones listed below is *so* important for a cooler sleep.

1. Wool

Sleep experts unanimously agree that wool is a game-changing fibre when it comes to a cooler sleep, and, as a hot sleeper, it's definitely a material that has revolutionised my sleep setup and delivered a better night's rest.

'Wool is one of the most underrated sleep materials we have,' says sleep therapist Natalie. 'It’s one of the most responsive options for keeping temperature balanced through the night, particularly if your sleep tends to run hot or fluctuate.'

(Image credit: Woolroom)

'What makes it different is how wool handles moisture,' says Natalie. 'Wool fibres can absorb and release moisture vapour as your body heats up and cools down, so instead of dampness sitting against your skin, it’s drawn away. That helps keep your sleep environment more stable.'

'It’s also to do with the structure of the fibre. Wool naturally creates small air pockets, which help retain warmth when needed, but also allow heat to escape when your body temperature rises. So you don’t get that build-up of heat that can wake you.'

'It may seem counterintuitive, but for hot sleepers, wool is one of the most effective bedding fibres you can choose,' agrees Chris Tattersall, sleep expert and managing director of Woolroom.

'It naturally regulates temperature while managing moisture, drawing heat and humidity away from the body to create a drier, more comfortable microclimate in your sleep environment.'

There are many ways to incorporate wool into your sleep setup, and I certainly swear by a wool duvet, which I sleep under all year round, plus a wool topper or mattress protector if you don't have a natural-fill mattress.

2. Linen

Next up, in our round up of cooling bedding materials, is linen. 'Linen is often the first material I recommend for hot sleepers,' says Natalie.

'It’s very effective at pulling heat away from the body, so when your temperature rises during the night, it helps you cool down more quickly rather than holding onto that heat.'

'It also handles moisture really well, says Natalie. 'Linen can absorb significantly more moisture than cotton before it feels damp, which means you’re less likely to wake up feeling clammy or uncomfortable.'

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

'It has a slightly textured feel at first,' says Natalie, 'and it will crease, but it softens beautifully over time and is incredibly durable.'

'Linen bedding is one of the most breathable fabrics available, allowing air to circulate freely,' agrees Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Its natural fibres help release heat and moisture, making it ideal for hot, humid nights.'