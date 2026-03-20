Slow decorating is the anti-trend approach to styling your space that experts swear by – it ‘creates a home that feels layered, timeless and full of character’

It’s no secret that decorating your home is a long labour of love. It should be a personal process that requires time and energy to create the perfect scheme. However, this is often forgotten about the second we’re confronted with a blank canvas at home.

If you’re anything like me, your list of home decor ideas will grow longer by the day as you browse Pinterest or Instagram for inspiration. And with so many home decor trends at our fingertips, it can be easy to fall into the trap of furnishing a space as quickly as you can, just to transform any empty space.

I’ll admit that I have been guilty of this, and I’ve often found myself buying into the decor trends that are taking over, only to end up replacing them a few months later. It’s an expensive habit to get into, and one that does no favours for our home or the environment. That’s why the experts are urging us to try slow decorating this year.

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What is slow decorating?

As the name suggests, slow decorating is all about taking a mindful approach to styling your home. ‘Rather than rushing toward the end result, slow decorating is all about taking your time to get to know your space, as you explore and define your personal style,’ explains Kris Manalo, head of design at Atkin and Thyme .

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Taking a slower approach forces you to sit with your space and consider what it really needs, resulting in a space that feels truly intentional throughout. ‘Slow decorating is about allowing your space to evolve as you use it, layering it with pieces as you go,’ adds Megan Holloway, Founder and Creative Director at Maro Home .

‘Give yourself time to understand how you live in and use a space,’ she says. ‘As you settle into your routines, you naturally see what's missing, what works and what doesn't, allowing you to make really considered decisions and design choices.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

It sounds simple, but slow decorating is a mindset – and one that you have to commit to in order to see results. ‘Slow decorating is the practice of resisting the urge to fill a space all at once,’ explains Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio. ‘It’s the antidote to that very modern pressure to have a finished home.’

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So how can you shift your mindset and start practicing slow decorating? I asked the experts for their advice.

How to practice slow decorating

Anti-trend decor is on the rise, but slowing down can still feel hard. But, engaging in an intentional mindset will benefit your home in the long run. ‘Slow decorating transcends 'trends' as a room builds over time,’ explains Megan. ‘It creates a home that feels layered, timeless and full of character, reducing the risk of 'regret buys' as you make decisions in a more thoughtful manner.’

But shifting your mindset won’t happen overnight. If you feel stuck in the cycle of buying and replacing, these expert tips can help you start to practice a slower approach to home decor.

1. Start a wish list

Instead of rushing to put your mark on a space, spend a while doing nothing. ‘Move into a space, or reassess the one you’re in, and just observe it for a few weeks before you change anything,’ advises Lisa.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tim Young)

‘If you feel the itch to buy, write it down instead. Keep a list of what you think you need and revisit it after 30 days. You’ll be surprised how much falls away.’

2. Forget deadlines

‘Removing time constraints and self-imposed deadlines for completion dates can also prevent a lot of stress,’ says Kris.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

‘You’ll have more time to budget carefully for each project and avoid overspending or buying items on impulse,’ she adds.

3. Browse second-hand

‘Head to an antiques or vintage market. You'll be surprised how a few smaller things might shift your style in a different direction,’ says Megan.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

‘It's a great way to explore what you're drawn to without committing to big changes, and often these pieces bring a sense of history and individuality to a space.’

4. Consider the benefits

‘Slowing down saves money, reduces waste and means the things you do buy are considered and loved,’ says Lisa.

‘There's also a real mental health benefit. A home that's been thoughtfully built over time feels calm and cohesive. It doesn't carry the low-level anxiety of a space that never quite came together,’ she explains.

5. Invest in capsule pieces

Having solid, timeless decor cements a solid foundation to build from. So make sure to invest in a few pieces that you know will stand the test of time.

Habitat Vanern Dimple 42cm Glass Table Lamp - Clear & Cream £35 at Habitat UK This clear lamp is stylish yet timeless with a neutral shade that can be matched to any colour scheme or slotted into any decor style. Dunelm Hotel Marble Effect Bowl £20 at Dunelm Marble is one of those materials that can be styled up or down in a minimalist setting with neutrals colour, or made to feel like a hidden gems when paired with dark greens and a maximalist scheme. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Holi Wall or Ceiling Light in Ceramic and Opaline Glass, Diameter 24.5cm £41.24 at La Redoute UK This wall or ceiling light is a bestseller from La Redoute for a reason. It's practical, yet striking, the perfect capsule piece to invest in.

Will you try slow decorating?