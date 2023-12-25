What shops are open on Boxing day? Everything you need to know about opening times to enjoy IRL sales

Boxing Day is the perfect time to snap up a bargain, especially if some lovely cash was part of one of your Christmas presents. But if you’re looking to take advantage of some of those sales IRL, you might be wondering what shops are open on Boxing Day.

Almost without fail, retailers offer mouthwatering Boxing Day deals on their sites. But when it comes to their physical stores, it’s a bit more hit-and-miss as to which will be open. So to make navigating the high street on Boxing Day a little less confusing, we have compiled a little list of shops that are open on the day and which stay shut.

We’ve also included their opening hours to make life even easier.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

What shops are open on Boxing Day

Whether you’re looking to take advantage of the best bedding deals or cordless vacuum deals, there’s something for everyone on Boxing Day. Especially when it comes to some of our favourite retailers.

Is Next open on Boxing Day?

Next is a great place to get stylish yet affordable homeware. But sadly, this is one of the stores that remains shut every year on Boxing Day. And this year is no exception.

Is Primark open on Boxing Day?

Primark, on the other hand, is open on Boxing Day. That is especially great as its impressive range is largely not available online. So most customers have to rely on in-store shopping.

However, the opening hours on Boxing Day vary from store to store. We recommend checking out the store locator tool on the brand’s website to find out when exactly your local Primark will be opening and shutting.

But to give you an idea, here are some examples of a couple of Primark’s biggest and most popular stores:

London Tottenham Court Road, Marble Arch: 8:00 - 22:00

Birmingham High Street: 8:00 - 21:00

(Image credit: Getty Images/SOPA Images)

Is Aldi open on Boxing Day?

It’s no secret that we love Aldi at Ideal Home, especially for its affordable prices and accessible dupes such as the Aldi air fryer for less than £50.

But unlike most other supermarkets, Aldi keeps its doors closed throughout Boxing Day and reopens only on the 27th December.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is IKEA open on Boxing Day?

Who doesn’t love an IKEA hack? We certainly do. And thankfully, we can pick up our necessities for our next project come Boxing Day as most IKEA stores reopen on the 26th December.

But similarly to Primark, the opening hours of IKEA stores differ so it’s best to check the IKEA store locator for the opening hours of your nearest store. But as a guide, most stores we checked were opening at 10am and closing at 6pm.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

Is John Lewis open on Boxing Day?

Part of the same company, both John Lewis and Waitrose famously remain shut for the duration of the 26th December year after year. And this one is no different.

Is Matalan open on Boxing Day?

Yes! Matalan is indeed open on Boxing Day and most stores are open from 9am to 6pm. There are some exceptions though, which the brand listed out on its Christmas opening times page. So we recommend having a look there before heading out.

Is M&S open on Boxing Day?

If you’re craving to bag the sought-after M&S Kirsten table lamp or one of the brand’s other wonderful homewares (or food) then you will have to stick to the brand’s website or wait until the 27th as every M&S store is closed on Boxing Day.

Is Currys open on Boxing Day?

If you’re after home appliances like the best air fryers or other electronics, Currys will likely be the first stop on your shopping spree. And luckily for you, Currys is indeed open on Boxing Day.

Again, opening hours differ based on the specific store, which you can find out through the Currys store finder. But here are some opening times examples:

London Oxford Street: 9:00 - 19:00

Leeds at The Basilica: 9:00 - 18:00

(Image credit: Getty Images/SOPA Images)

Is B&Q open on Boxing Day?

B&Q is the one-stop-shop for all things DIY and home improvement. But if you have any DIY projects lined up for Boxing Day and find yourself short on some tools or supplies, we’re sad to say that you can’t just pop out to your nearest B&Q store. As it will be closed, they all are for Boxing Day.

Is Selfridges open on Boxing Day?

Selfridges, the beautiful, luxury department store located in the hearts of the UK’s three biggest cities, does open its fabulous doors come Boxing Day. But the opening times differ slightly store to store, as listed below.

London: 9:00 - 21:00

Birmingham: 9:00 - 20:00

Manchester Trafford: 8:00 - 21:00

Manchester Exchange Square: 9:00 - 20:00

Is Homebase open on Boxing Day?

If you were hoping to satisfy your gardening and DIY supply needs at Homebase on Boxing Day (especially since B&Q is closed), we’re sorry to disappoint again but all Homebase stores are closed on this day too.

Now you can plan your exact shopping route come Boxing Day to make the most of the sales and deals on offer!