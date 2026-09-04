The Habitat £14 Wiggle Vase has long been a bestseller, but did you know that it’s also a favourite amongst influencers and celebrities? The latest star to covet this stunning and affordable design is TV presenter Tess Daly.

Habitat’s now iconic wiggle vase first launched in spring/summer 2024, and has been a constant bestseller for the brand ever since, even selling out in the first six weeks of its original launch. Now available in a wide variety of colours and even shapes, it’s perfect for brightening up your home.

The striped home decor trend has been taking off all year, and this affordable vase is the perfect addition to your home if you want to keep colour present as the seasons change.

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A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) A photo posted by on

In a post shared with followers this time last year, you can clearly see Tess’s Habitat Hand Painted Stripe Vase in Mustard on display. The bright pop of yellow was the first thing I noticed when looking at her post.

And Tess isn’t the only celebrity to snap up this statement vase. Singer Raye included the wiggle vase in green (on sale for £9.33)) as part of her promo for her single Nightingale Lane .

It’s even a favourite amongst the Ideal Home team, with our Editor-in-Chief Heather Young , opting for the stylish new Habitat Stripe Ceramic Pink & Yellow Wiggle Vase (£14) to brighten up her kitchen dining area.

What makes this home decor trend so popular is that it combines a timeless stripe with pops of bold colour. Because of this, it suits most home decor styles - from brightening a neutral space to complementing an existing colour scheme. Not to mention, the vases look plenty more expensive than just £14 - perfect for those trying to capture a designer look on a budget.

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The stylish new Habitat Stripe Ceramic Pink & Yellow Wiggle Vase (£14) on display in Heather's kitchen. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

These gorgeous vases have dozens of glowing reviews, praising their quality and looks.

‘Beautiful vase! Good quality, looks much more expensive than it was. Great size and perfect for my kitchen table. So glad I treated myself!’ says one happy customer in July this year.

‘This is so beautiful; I've been coveting it for ages as my Mum and friend have it. Now I've bought it for myself and as a housewarming gift for my other friend. Brightens up my kitchen, especially with some yellow roses in it. Love the other colourways too,’ says another from December last year.

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I am also the proud owner of a green Habitat wiggle vase. They’re stylish, easy to style and perfect for holding cut flowers. What not to like? Plus, if they’re good enough for Tess, they're good enough for me!