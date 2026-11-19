When it comes to seeking kitchen inspiration, there's no better place to look than the professionals who judge cooking ability on a weekly basis on The Great British Bake Off. As the judge with the longest tenure, Paul Hollywood's kitchen judgement is second to none, so catching a glimpse into his own kitchen always provides us with new inspiration.

His kitchen is surprisingly traditional and much less swish than you might expect, but it's this down-to-earth nature that is so appealing. Despite his expert levels of bread making, the 5 kitchen tools he swears by can be found in so many of our own kitchens.

However, it's an affordable piece in the background of one of Paul Hollywood's posts that caught my eye - the classic spiral egg holder. Here's why you need one for your cooking space.

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Paul Hollywood rarely gives much away. Any glimpses of his kitchen are often nondescript Pyrex dishes and unbranded cookware, so spotting something tangible feels like a rare insight into his day-to-day life.

The vintage-inspired spiral egg holder shows that sometimes the best features of a kitchen are the ones that have been around for decades. And that not everything needs to be tucked away behind a cupboard.

Keeping some things on your worktop can add to the feel of your kitchen, making it seem laidback and homely, as well as adding to the practicality of everyday life.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

When you're baking as frequently as Paul is, keeping items close at bay will make the experience much more streamlined.

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‘After years of testing appliances and cooking gadgets, the one thing I’ve learned is that products that provide convenience will pay for themselves time and time again. If you’re always cooking with eggs then having them within easy reach is a smart move and though it will only save you seconds day to day as opposed to getting them out of the cupboard or fridge, it all adds up over time!' explains Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.

What's even better is that this is an update that doesn't need to wait until payday. For just £10, you can get the exact same look as Paul with this affordable spiral egg holder from Amazon.

Shop spiral egg holders

Amazon Obvis Spiral Egg Skelter Dispenser Rack £10.38 at Amazon UK If you feel inspired by Paul's kitchen this is a like for like option that taps into the traditional style. ANNA + NINA Eggy Delight Metal Egg Stand £40 at Selfridges For the style-led among us, this fun red egg holder from Anna + Nina will be a showstopper. Anthropologie Linnea Ceramic Egg Crate £16 at Anthropologie If you aren't into the spiral look, or like to keep your eggs in the fridge, these ceramic holders are an adorable choice.

These small tweaks will help to get your kitchen prepped for Christmas. Looking to start planning your festive tablescape, too? These 16 traditional Christmas crockery sets will be perfect in a sociable kitchen this winter.