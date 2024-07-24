Which Farrow & Ball bathroom colours should you choose? These 10 shades are expert-approved

It can be an almighty task to get the colour scheme of any room in the house just right, but the bathroom can be one of the most challenging spaces to pick out the best shades for – and when it comes to choosing Farrow & Ball bathroom colours the choice can be even harder given the extent of the range.

Bathroom colour schemes need not only to look fantastic in both daylight as well as under artificial lighting, but they also need to take into account the very practical nature of this space. In addition, it is important that they set the right mood –something that will very much depend on the type of bathroom you are decorating. For example, a family bathroom has very different requirements from a smart ensuite.

We reached out to the experts for their views on the very best shades in Farrow & Ball's range to finish off your bathroom walls with, whether you are aiming for a space to soothe the soul at the end of a busy day or a room in which to emerge energised to face whatever lies ahead.

How to choose Farrow & Ball bathroom colours for your space

When selecting a colour palette for your bathroom ideas, you really need to be thinking about how you envisage the space working, who will be using it most regularly, its size and the amount of natural light it receives.

You might have fallen in love with the shade of pink in your best friend's bathroom, but it may well not suit your space. Fear not though, our expert-led guide to the Farrow & Ball paint shades that work well in most bathrooms is here to help.

'We love using F&B paints in projects due to the variety of colours in the range that all work so well tonally together,' explains Ali Johnson, interior designer and director at Otta Design. 'Their archive colours add even further depth to the offering and shouldn’t be forgotten or overlooked.'

Patrick O’Donnell Social Links Navigation Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball Patrick O’Donnell has been bringing his impeccable eye for colour to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he has been a Showroom Manager, Global Colour Consultancy Manager and now Brand Ambassador. However, he is best known as the much-loved face of Farrow & Ball on social media. His favourite colour often changes but he is a firm fan of Pantalon, a brown shade he loves for being 'unbelievably chic.'

1. Pink Ground

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Pinks are brilliant in just about every room of the house given that they come in so many different hues, from vibrant hot pinks that are perfect for those after small bathroom ideas to make their space come alive, to the whisper soft shades that are ultra soothing and can be paired with pretty much anything.

In addition to lending warmth and being easy to combine with other colours, pinks come with other benefits that might just help give you a little confidence boost in the morning.

'Soft pinks are beyond flattering to the complexion,' points out Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow & Ball's brand ambassador. 'So it's a win-win!'

Pink Ground is perfect. It actually started life as a wallpaper background but was so often requested as a paint colour that the company complied. It features a good helping of yellow pigment, making it super soothing. According to the experts at Farrow & Ball, it looks great combined with woodwork finished in Great White.

This bathroom has a beautiful vintage aesthetic which the Carved Louis Ivory Large Leaner Mirror from Mirror Outlet would settle perfectly into.

2. Setting Plaster

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

This is another pinkish hue, inspired, as the name suggests, by freshly plastered walls and absolutely perfect if you are after vintage bathroom ideas featuring a few antique pieces. That said, it looks equally at home as a backdrop for on-trend brass, bronze and burnished gold finishes, as well as matt black fittings such as this Bathroom WC Set from Mano Mano which includes a towel ring, toilet roll holder, robe hook and black square wall mount.

'Softer pinks, those without too much blue through them, can be totally flattering and a great colour choice for a small bathroom where their gentle tone will add some warmth without overpowering the space,' says Patrick. 'Think Setting Plaster in Modern Emulsion for a delicate atmosphere.'

'The majority of our projects are London-based, where space is often at a premium, particularly in bathrooms,' says Ali Johnson. 'For smaller spaces we would suggest using a lighter colour on the walls and introducing colour through the joinery, window treatments and accessories. This allows for strong accents of colour without overpowering the space or darkening the room.'

3. Calke Green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Green bathroom ideas are popular for a reason.

'Deep, but neither too dark or too verdant, greens are a wonderful friend to bathroom schemes, especially those that offer generosity in size and good natural light,' explains Patrick O'Donnell. 'They will register beautifully against your sanitaryware and make a nice alternative to the ubiquitous blue.'

Calke Green, in particular, is perfect for those who want to make a statement at the same time as creating a space that feels nurturing and restorative. It also pairs well with classic pieces of sanitaryware such as freestanding rolltop baths like the Freestanding Double Ended Roll Top Bath with Chrome Feet from Better Bathrooms, as well as high-level toilets.

4. Breakfast Room Green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Despite the name, this is not a shade reserved only for the room in which you take your tea and toast - although you may, of course, munch your way through the most important meal of the day in the bath should the mood take you.

This is such a versatile green, billed as Farrow & Ball's 'most cheerful' of all their greens meaning it would work just as well for anyone after family bathroom ideas as it would for homeowners searching for a colour to do justice to a guest bedroom ensuite.

If your bathroom happens to have a window that benefits from early-morning light, all the better, as this is a shade that really comes into its own in the dawn light. If not, IKEA's KABOMBALED wall lamp has adjustable brightness that would allow you to tweak illumination levels to mimic this kind of light.

5. India Yellow

(Image credit: Jonathan Bond/Otta Design)

For a lot of people, yellow is not a colour they instantly think of for a space that needs to feel calm and peaceful, yet there are lots of ways to decorate with yellow that can result in a space that feels super warm and cosseting.

India Yellow is a lovely rich hue that looks best when paired with earthy shades, as has been done here within a bathroom scheme designed by Otta Design. The vanity has been painted in Brinjal, while the wooden finishes used further help to ground the whole look.

The green and white tiles really help to define the showering area – you could get a similar look using Prismatics Gloss Victoria Green Wall Tiles from Walls and Floors.

6. Skimming Stone

(Image credit: Oliver Grahame Photography/InsideOut Interior Design)

'For me, I approach the design of a bathroom the same way as I approach any other smaller room,' says interior designer Kirstin Eriksson, founder of InsideOut Interior Design. 'An all-white scheme is not the best – it's too cold and clinical. And a little boring.'

'If you're after a calm, neutral bathroom – and I think a bathroom should be a spa-like space – go for neutral tones. Skimming Stone is perfect with Moroccan tiles and patterns elsewhere.' Scintilla Black Star Pattern Tiles from Walls & Floors would pair brilliantly with this shade.

If you want a really versatile backdrop for your bathroom, this one is for you – it pairs beautifully with both crisp white as well as herby-inspired greens.

If you are after shower room ideas to make the most of a smaller space, take inspiration from Kirstin's own project here for which she wanted to create a spa-like feel.

'If I have a feature like a stone wall, I paint everything the same colour – ceiling, walls, skirting – so that the feature can really shine.'

7. Stoney Ground

(Image credit: Oliver Grahame Photography/InsideOut Interior Design)

Stoney Ground is everything a homeowner after a warm, comforting background shade for their bathroom could wish for. It's also ideal if you have any exposed natural materials to work with or are aiming for a country bathroom decoration scheme.

'Stoney Ground is nice for bathrooms in country properties with rustic wooden vanity units and stone walls. It's a little warm with a hint of colour,' explains Kirstin Eriksson. 'I'd never ever use just a bright white, it's so unflattering when looking in the mirror.'

The bathroom in this converted forge, designed by Kirstin, features Skimming Stone on the walls to pick up on the warm tones of the exposed stone elements.

If you are after a similar look, check out the Desirae Single Bathroom Vanity with Vessel Stone Basin from Wayfair.

8. French Grey

(Image credit: Renaissance at Home)

It is important to remember, when designing any kind of colour scheme, that it isn't just the walls that define its overall colour or mood – everything from the accessories you add to your choice of bathroom flooring contributes to its final finish.

In bathrooms, which, in some cases, can be some of the most compact rooms with the most expensive of fittings, it can be wise to highlight the features you want to stand out using colour. For example, if you have splashed out on a freestanding rolltop bath, you want to make sure it really shines.

In this space, French Gray was the perfect shade for the bath, acting not only to make it stand out, but also to warm up the otherwise cool colour scheme used on the walls and to offset the natural light that pours into the room.

The Matt Grey Double Ended Freestanding Bath with Brushed Brass Feet from Better Bathrooms offers a similar look.

10. Rectory Red and Paean Black

(Image credit: The Albion Bath Co.)

While you might not want to colour drench your entire bathroom in a blood red, this is a shade that can help with feelings of warmth and positivity. In a bathroom, it is easy to introduce colour in ways other than on the walls – from your choice of sanitaryware to the accessories you splash out on.

Rectory Red is a really warm and cosy shade and so works really well when used for a traditional bath such as this one from The Albion Bath Co.

Paean Black is a sooty shade with undertones of red – combining it with a crisp white will make it sing, although it pairs with many other shades too, including all kinds of pink. Consider introducing other classical elements into your bathroom if this is a colour you like – the Park Lane Traditional Colosseum Triple Bar Column Radiator from Plumbworld would look perfect.

FAQs

What paint finish should you use in a bathroom?

Areas of high humidity need a durable paint finish that will be able to withstand fluctuations in temperature as well as moisture levels – otherwise you risk your well-planned bathroom paint ideas being totally ruined.

'I'd suggest using Modern Emulsion from Farrow & Ball,' says Kirstin Eriksson. 'It is washable and has a very slight sheen.'

That said, if you are painting wood panelling, you need to take a different approach to the type of paint you use.

'Using tongue and groove is a cost-effective way to add texture and interest to a bathroom, as well as being a practical choice,' points out Ali Johnson. 'You can hide storage by also cladding cupboards in tongue and groove to blend into the walls. Always paint panelling in eggshell for a durable finish.'

Spruce tongue & groove cladding from B&Q is a great, cost-effective option.

What is the best paint shade for a bathroom?

There is no one answer to this as it will very much depend on your individual space. That said, some designers do have their favourites.

'Our favourite F&B wall colours for bathrooms are Skylight, Light Blue (see walls below), Pink Ground and Setting Plaster,' says Ali Johnson. 'We like to couple these with a warm, bold colour on the vanity unit, such as Loggia, Brinjal, Hague Blue, Vardo or Porphyry Pink (used on the bath below). Accessories such as towels and lampshades can pull the colour palette together or even be used to add a third colour to the scheme for depth and harmony.'

'I like calm spaces,' says Kirstin Eriksson. 'For me, bathrooms should feel like relaxing spas and so neutral tones work best.'

(Image credit: Jonathan Bond/Otta Design)

Farrow & Ball paints have an absolutely beautiful finish that it can be hard to achieve using some other paints. However, if you are after budget bathroom ideas, there ways of making savings while still enjoying the look.

'Colour matching can get quite close, but never identical,' says Kirstin Eriksson. 'I'd suggest that in your key rooms, such as the living rooms, to use Farrow & Ball's Estate Emulsion as it has a lovely chalky finish that you won't get with dupes. Of course with eggshell finishes the difference isn't as obvious.'

'In other rooms, you could get away with some cheaper colour matched paints –these can also be easier to apply.'