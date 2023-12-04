Argos is having a huge sale on festive bedding – and prices start from just under £20!

Bundle up this Christmas for less

Catherine Lansfield Let It Snow Red Bedding Set
Nobody move: Argos is currently having a bedding sale, offering 25% off festive bedding! We think they are some of the best Christmas bedding sets on the market and nothing less than perfect for decking out a guest bedroom for the winter season.

Knowing where to buy bedding can be difficult, especially if you're searching for something high-quality but still affordable. This rings even truer if you're trying to get your guest bedroom ideas in order ahead of hosting family and friends for the holidays, as you want something nice but not 'break the bank' nice.

Luckily, Argos has just taken out the guesswork for us with its current roster of bedding deals, and its selection is not only super cute but easy on the purse. Here are our top picks from the sale.

Argos festive bedding sale

Argos festive bedding sale: what to shop

Furn Christmas Spirit Bedding Set
Furn Christmas Spirit Bedding Set

Inspired by traditional, heritage shops, the Christmas Spirit duvet cover set is adorned with Christmas decor and snow.

Argos Home Tufted Trees & Stars Fleece Bedding Set
Argos Home Tufted Trees & Stars Fleece Bedding Set

This duvet set is a cosy choice for a winter refresh designed in fluffy, soft tufted fleece with a snowflake and fir tree pattern.

Argos Home Embroidered Snowflake Fleece Bedding Set
Argos Home Embroidered Snowflake Fleece Bedding Set

This bedding set ticks all the cosy boxes. Made from soft-touch fleece, the thick pile is snuggly and warm and perfect for winter.

Argos Home Embroidery Star Fleece Grey Bedding Set
Argos Home Embroidery Star Fleece Grey Bedding Set

This super soft grey fleece is scattered with shiny embroidered stars, enough to give friends instant bedding envy.

Habitat Brushed Cotton Red Check Bedding Set
Habitat Brushed Cotton Red Check Bedding Set

This classic tartan red bedding set is designed with your home comforts in mind, boasting 100% brushed cotton.

Argos Home Tufted Stag Fleece Grey Bedding Set
Argos Home Tufted Stag Fleece Grey Bedding Set

Featuring a Christmas stag pattern and soft-touch fleece fabric, this set is just what a bedroom needs for a winter refresh.

Argos Home Christmas Robin Holly Print Bedding Set
Argos Home Christmas Robin Holly Print Bedding Set

This bedding set is bursting with a berried holly print one side and a seasonal stripe on the other, boasting an artisanal look.

Catherine Lansfield Let It Snow Red Bedding Set
Catherine Lansfield Let It Snow Red Bedding Set

Get cosy and warm under this Nordic style patchwork design bedding set with a traditional hand-crafted look.

Argos Home The Night Before Xmas Blush Bedding Set
Argos Home The Night Before Xmas Blush Bedding Set

This super soft bedding is made in 100% brushed cotton, warm and snuggly with quirky illustrations for that festive feel.

Perfect for children, teens, and adults alike, chances are there's probably a bedding set to suit anyone's tastes. Irrespective of whether you're after a more traditionally festive look, or even if you'd rather downplay and tap into a more subtle look for the holidays, you can rest assured that you and your guests will be cosying up all night long. You won't even need the heating on at night!

And if there's one thing all of these bedding sets have in common, it's that they're exuding major festive vibes that are already making us excited for Christmas! Best believe we've got our best advent calendar on hand and are eagerly counting down the days.

At this point, you can even forget that we suggested these as just guest bedroom bedding, as there's no doubt that they'll gain a spot in our own bedroom ideas this holiday season. So, if you're yet to give your home a festive makeover now that December has arrived, it may not be a bad idea to start with Christmas bedroom decorating ideas to embrace that true, cosy feel.

Well, here's to giving our bedrooms a well-needed winter refresh this coming weekend.

