Looking for the perfect Christmas bedding? Habitat has all these answers with their festive sets

On the hunt for the perfect Christmas bedding? Well, stop what you're doing and listen up as I have some insider intel. Habitat is currently the Ideal Home editor's stand-out brand for the best Christmas bedding this year.

Knowing where to buy bedding can be a little bit of a minefield. Even with the best duvet to wrap up in, if your sheets aren't up to scratch you're always going to fall short of a dreamy bed set up. Habitat is already a team favourite for offering up quality bedding at affordable prices which is why we were so impressed by their modern spins on classic Christmas bedding designs.

Christmas bedding doesn't have a great reputation for looking that stylish. But Habitat has countered this perception with a range of modern festive designs. They have everything from a subtle stripe to a vibrant Christmas tree print, there is something for everyone, no matter your threshold for Yule-tide decorations.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set is the set that stood out to me. With reversible red and pink stripes and green and white stripes, it’s a bit like looking at a giant candy cane. Stripes are certainly having their moment this season and I can’t get enough of it - this is the bedding I will be heading out to buy.

The best Habitat Christmas bedding

These bedding sets are all available to shop both in Sainsbury's, online and in Argos, run don’t walk to snap up these festive buys.