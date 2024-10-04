Looking for the perfect Christmas bedding? Habitat has all these answers with their festive sets

Hunker down and snuggle up in the festive bedding of your dreams

three christmas bedding sets on pink background
(Image credit: Habitat)
On the hunt for the perfect Christmas bedding? Well, stop what you're doing and listen up as I have some insider intel. Habitat is currently the Ideal Home editor's stand-out brand for the best Christmas bedding this year.

Knowing where to buy bedding can be a little bit of a minefield. Even with the best duvet to wrap up in, if your sheets aren't up to scratch you're always going to fall short of a dreamy bed set up. Habitat is already a team favourite for offering up quality bedding at affordable prices which is why we were so impressed by their modern spins on classic Christmas bedding designs.

Christmas bedding doesn't have a great reputation for looking that stylish. But Habitat has countered this perception with a range of modern festive designs. They have everything from a subtle stripe to a vibrant Christmas tree print, there is something for everyone, no matter your threshold for Yule-tide decorations.

Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set with christmas tree and presents

(Image credit: Habitat)

The Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set is the set that stood out to me. With reversible red and pink stripes and green and white stripes, it’s a bit like looking at a giant candy cane. Stripes are certainly having their moment this season and I can’t get enough of it - this is the bedding I will be heading out to buy.

The best Habitat Christmas bedding

Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set - Single
Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set - Single

This reversible stripe bedding is a favourite on the Ideal Home team as soon as we spotted it in the Habitat Christmas images. This bedding would look great all year long - not just at Christmas.

Habitat Christmas Ski Slope Printed Bedding Set - Single
Habitat Christmas Ski Slope Printed Bedding Set - Single

This alpine inspired set is perfectly wintery without being frosty. This retro set would be a great fit for kids or if you fancy some nostalgia come Christmas day.

Habitat Christmas Trees Bedding Set - Single
Habitat Christmas Trees Bedding Set - Single

Instead of a white company, go for a colourful Christmas! The ordered Christmas tree pattern gives this set a retro feel - perfect if your looking to inject some fun into your bedroom.

Habitat Christmas Confetti Bedding Set - Single
Habitat Christmas Confetti Bedding Set - Single

The set has reversable sides so you'll never get bored of this fun confetti pattern - it's like Christmas has been quite literally sprinkled over the bed.

Habitat Christmas Nutcracker Printed Blue Bedding Set
Habitat Christmas Nutcracker Printed Blue Bedding Set-Single

Combining red, blue and green, this nutcracker set has all the festive feels.It's playful and fun - perfect for adults and kids alike.

Habitat Christmas Brushed Cotton Red Check Bedding Set - Sin
Habitat Christmas Brushed Cotton Red Check Bedding Set - Sin

You can't have Christmas without a tartan print. Available in red and green, this print is timeless - and doesn't it look cosy, too.

These bedding sets are all available to shop both in Sainsbury's, online and in Argos, run don’t walk to snap up these festive buys.

