Looking for the perfect Christmas bedding? Habitat has all these answers with their festive sets
Hunker down and snuggle up in the festive bedding of your dreams
On the hunt for the perfect Christmas bedding? Well, stop what you're doing and listen up as I have some insider intel. Habitat is currently the Ideal Home editor's stand-out brand for the best Christmas bedding this year.
Knowing where to buy bedding can be a little bit of a minefield. Even with the best duvet to wrap up in, if your sheets aren't up to scratch you're always going to fall short of a dreamy bed set up. Habitat is already a team favourite for offering up quality bedding at affordable prices which is why we were so impressed by their modern spins on classic Christmas bedding designs.
Christmas bedding doesn't have a great reputation for looking that stylish. But Habitat has countered this perception with a range of modern festive designs. They have everything from a subtle stripe to a vibrant Christmas tree print, there is something for everyone, no matter your threshold for Yule-tide decorations.
The Habitat Christmas Festive Wide Stripe Bedding Set is the set that stood out to me. With reversible red and pink stripes and green and white stripes, it’s a bit like looking at a giant candy cane. Stripes are certainly having their moment this season and I can’t get enough of it - this is the bedding I will be heading out to buy.
The best Habitat Christmas bedding
This reversible stripe bedding is a favourite on the Ideal Home team as soon as we spotted it in the Habitat Christmas images. This bedding would look great all year long - not just at Christmas.
This alpine inspired set is perfectly wintery without being frosty. This retro set would be a great fit for kids or if you fancy some nostalgia come Christmas day.
Instead of a white company, go for a colourful Christmas! The ordered Christmas tree pattern gives this set a retro feel - perfect if your looking to inject some fun into your bedroom.
The set has reversable sides so you'll never get bored of this fun confetti pattern - it's like Christmas has been quite literally sprinkled over the bed.
Combining red, blue and green, this nutcracker set has all the festive feels.It's playful and fun - perfect for adults and kids alike.
These bedding sets are all available to shop both in Sainsbury's, online and in Argos, run don’t walk to snap up these festive buys.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
I've found the best 5 styles of ceiling lights to suit any bathroom scheme - no matter your taste
Whether you prefer rattan or statement metals, we've got you covered
By Holly Cockburn
-
These self-adhesive hooks have over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon - but can they handle heavy winter coats? I tested them to find out
I got 99 problems, but winter coat storage ain’t one anymore
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The internet's latest viral trend 'shelf faffery' takes killing time to a new level - and you're probably guilty of doing it too
If you have a few minutes to kill, read on...
By Kezia Reynolds