This reversible Dunelm bedding is defining the autumn season – and it’s only £18!

Dunelm’s done it again! It being getting us obsessed with their amazing bedding at even better prices. This time around we’re falling for the Dunelm reversible autumn bedding to embrace the season in and alternate with our Dunelm non-iron bedding set.

People have been going crazy for the Dunelm Colville duvet cover set for several reasons. For one, its brushed 100% cotton material is extremely soft and warming at the same time.

Secondly, the reversible design gets you two for the price of one as the front is printed with a very seasonal check pattern, while the reverse is adorned with adorable hedgehogs. Very on theme for this time of year!

But perhaps most importantly, it’s the price point that’s selling this bedding set to us, starting from as little as £18 for a single set or £22 for double. How can you say no to that?

Dunelm reversible bedding with an autumnal feel

(Image credit: Dunelm)

While the Colville duvet cover set is available in multiple colourways, we’re definitely favouring the Grey option as it is the most neutral, easy to blend into any interior and most seasonal too. But if you’re a fan of colour, then the Yellow or Plum might be more your jam.

If you were on the lookout for the best bedding set for the autumn season, we can firmly say that it can’t get any better than this. The checked and hedgehog motifs are right on theme, while staying practical and oh so cosy with its super warm, brushed cotton fabrication. And it’s easy to wash too! Just chuck it in the washing machine and you’re done.

And while it is new to us, this design was released last year already and has enjoyed much popularity amongst customers, racking up over 200 five-star reviews.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

One happy reviewer wrote, ‘OMG this duvet cover is absolutely gorgeous. The reversible side is just beautiful with the little hedgehogs. This duvet cover is brushed cotton and so warm and cosy, I just love it, especially in this climate.’

Another commented, ‘If you love hedgehogs you will love this the reverse has the cutest hedgehog print which is not shown very well on the website if it had of been i’m sure it would have sold out, super cosy and well worth the money.’

Charlotte Andersen Double Charcoal Grey Highland Tartan Check Duvet Cover From £17.99 at Amazon This reversible set is in keeping with the checked theme, albeit in a darker charcoal grey shade. It is a more traditional option as the reverse isn't hiding cute hedgehogs, but rather graphic stripes. Natural Brushed Hedgehogs Duvet Set From £15 at ASDA If hedgehogs are what captivated you about the Dunelm set, then you're going to love this George bedding covered in hedgehogs on the front and monochrome botanical motif on the back. And same as the Dunelm one, it is made from super soft brushed cotton. Kelso Reversible Duvet Cover Set with Pillowcases From £17.99 at Wayfair This checked pattern and shades are the closest to the Dunelm one, but it featured on both sides. The reverse is just slightly lighter. So no hedgehogs to be found here. Whether that's a good or bad thing is up to you to decide.

We don’t think we could ask for anything better to ‘dress’ our best duvet cover and our favourite pillows. But if you’re looking for something similar but different, we have found some alternatives that will scratch the seasonal itch too.