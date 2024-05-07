Our best-rated Simba mattress is currently 20% off with this exclusive offer – but for a limited time only
And our top-rated bedding is also included!
We all love a good deal. Especially when it involves getting 20% off our top-rated mattress from Simba Sleep. From today until Monday 13th May, you can bag this deal with our exclusive 20% discount code applied at checkout. The deal applies to all Simba mattresses, as well as it's top-rated bedding and bed bases.
Simba’s Hybrid Original mattress tops our list of our best mattresses so we wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity to get 20% off the usual price of £869 for a double size. We all know, mattresses don’t come cheap, especially the good ones so take advantage.
How to get 20% off a Simba Mattress
All you need to do is apply our exclusive code SIMBAFUTURE20 at checkout on the Simba Sleep website, which is valid on all orders over £300, with the exception of any bundle, clearance or multi-buy promotion purchases. But mattresses, beds, pillows, duvets, mattress protectors, bed linen and even the Orbit weighted blanket are all fair game
One other thing you need to know about the six day-long discount event is that it’s exclusive to the UK and it is online only.
Our top Simba picks
Not too firm and not too soft - this is a mattress that is just right according to our reviewers.
Simba's Hybrid pillow is the most versatile design we've seen due to its adjustable filling - everyone can choose the level of the pillow's loft to best suit their preference and sleeping style.
There are many reasons to love Simba, whether it’s the high comfort levels of the brand’s mattresses which are not too soft nor too firm, or that it’s the first UK-based sleep brand bearing the B Corp certification for meeting the high standards of environmental and social performance.
But it’s not just Simba’s mattresses that we hold in high regard, even though we keep going on about them because they are just that good. Simba is also known for its bedding and makes the best pillows and best duvets we’ve ever tried.
‘The Simba Original Hybrid mattress is the top-rated mattress in Ideal Home’s best mattress guide, with other mattresses in the brand’s range also rated highly by our review team,’ says Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. ‘The brand’s bedding also regularly tops the charts in our guide to the best duvets and pillows, so any excuse to snap up a discount on Simba’s products is always welcome.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
So run, don’t walk to Simba Sleep’s website while you have the chance to bag this exclusive offer before Monday 13th May.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Habitat's bestselling rattan garden sofa set is currently on sale for less than £300 at Argos
Argos has slashed the price of this bestselling Habitat rattan garden sofa set. It's now less than £300
By Jullia Joson
-
Why is my air fryer smoking and how do I get it to stop? We've got the expert advice
Is your air fryer smoking? Don't worry, we can help. Get the answers you need to stop it, with the help of our experts
By Olivia Bevan
-
How to care for a string of turtles - it's often overlooked but is the ultimate houseplant for shelf displays
This dainty houseplant is full of character and looks stunning trailing down the side of a shelf in a decorative pot
By Holly Reaney