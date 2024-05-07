Our best-rated Simba mattress is currently 20% off with this exclusive offer – but for a limited time only

We all love a good deal. Especially when it involves getting 20% off our top-rated mattress from Simba Sleep. From today until Monday 13th May, you can bag this deal with our exclusive 20% discount code applied at checkout. The deal applies to all Simba mattresses, as well as it's top-rated bedding and bed bases.

Simba’s Hybrid Original mattress tops our list of our best mattresses so we wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity to get 20% off the usual price of £869 for a double size. We all know, mattresses don’t come cheap, especially the good ones so take advantage.

How to get 20% off a Simba Mattress

All you need to do is apply our exclusive code SIMBAFUTURE20 at checkout on the Simba Sleep website, which is valid on all orders over £300, with the exception of any bundle, clearance or multi-buy promotion purchases. But mattresses, beds, pillows, duvets, mattress protectors, bed linen and even the Orbit weighted blanket are all fair game

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

One other thing you need to know about the six day-long discount event is that it’s exclusive to the UK and it is online only.

Our top Simba picks

There are many reasons to love Simba, whether it’s the high comfort levels of the brand’s mattresses which are not too soft nor too firm, or that it’s the first UK-based sleep brand bearing the B Corp certification for meeting the high standards of environmental and social performance.

But it’s not just Simba’s mattresses that we hold in high regard, even though we keep going on about them because they are just that good. Simba is also known for its bedding and makes the best pillows and best duvets we’ve ever tried.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘The Simba Original Hybrid mattress is the top-rated mattress in Ideal Home’s best mattress guide, with other mattresses in the brand’s range also rated highly by our review team,’ says Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood. ‘The brand’s bedding also regularly tops the charts in our guide to the best duvets and pillows, so any excuse to snap up a discount on Simba’s products is always welcome.’

So run, don’t walk to Simba Sleep’s website while you have the chance to bag this exclusive offer before Monday 13th May.