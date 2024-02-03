Habitat is selling a set of gorgeous stackable tumbler glasses for less than £20 – they are a space-saving dream
A dead ringer for this Our Place favourite for a fraction of the price
Habitat is selling a set of stackable glass tumblers in a gorgeous warm, retro-inspired shade of orange that we're nothing less than obsessed with. They're a chic, space-saving dream and extremely reminiscent of higher-end alternatives.
Tablescaping is a trend which we saw grow even bigger in 2023, and by the looks of some of our favourite homeware brand's new collections, it's here to stay.
The appetite for multi-coloured glassware within the tablescaping space is one that we predict is only yet to gain more traction throughout this year – and Habitat's new collection includes a new take on the coloured glassware trend is everything we could ever want for a small kitchen and dining room.
Habitat stackable tumbler glasses
Habitat's Stackable Set of 4 Tumbler Glasses are newly stocked as part of the brand's new Spring and Summer collections for 2024 – and they're a beauty. Priced affordably at £17, the tumbler glasses sport a vibrant shade of orange which to us, is a nod towards the mid-century look that's been all the talk among recent home decor trends. If you prefer, Habitat is also selling them as Hi-Ball Glasses, too.
Not only that, but we think these glasses are almost a dead ringer for the much-loved Our Place Night and Day Glasses, but for a fraction of the price.
Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, is the proud owner of Our Place's well-sought-after version and praises the tumbler glasses for always arising compliments from guests. The retro colourway is a sure conversation starter, and its stackable feature only adds to the playful nature even more.
We were invited to Habitat's SS24 collection preview a while ago, and Rebecca instantly noticed the similarity when she first caught her eye on these glasses. 'I love my stackable glasses from Our Place, but Habitat's version is a great alternative for those wanting to get a similar look for less,' she assures.
'They're just a little thinner and lighter than the Our Place tumbler glasses.'
We've already shown our love for the vintage tableware trend, so there's no doubt that pairing these glasses alongside mix-and-match crockery is a surefire way to ace a lived-in and unique table display that your guests will love.
Better yet, at the end of a dinner party or a humble solo meal, these tumbler glasses are easy enough to just stack and store away, leaving everyone none the wiser about any clutter. It's a win-win.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
