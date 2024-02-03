Habitat is selling a set of gorgeous stackable tumbler glasses for less than £20 – they are a space-saving dream

Habitat is selling a set of stackable glass tumblers in a gorgeous warm, retro-inspired shade of orange that we're nothing less than obsessed with. They're a chic, space-saving dream and extremely reminiscent of higher-end alternatives.

Tablescaping is a trend which we saw grow even bigger in 2023, and by the looks of some of our favourite homeware brand's new collections, it's here to stay.

The appetite for multi-coloured glassware within the tablescaping space is one that we predict is only yet to gain more traction throughout this year – and Habitat's new collection includes a new take on the coloured glassware trend is everything we could ever want for a small kitchen and dining room.

Habitat stackable tumbler glasses

Habitat's Stackable Set of 4 Tumbler Glasses are newly stocked as part of the brand's new Spring and Summer collections for 2024 – and they're a beauty. Priced affordably at £17, the tumbler glasses sport a vibrant shade of orange which to us, is a nod towards the mid-century look that's been all the talk among recent home decor trends. If you prefer, Habitat is also selling them as Hi-Ball Glasses, too.

Not only that, but we think these glasses are almost a dead ringer for the much-loved Our Place Night and Day Glasses, but for a fraction of the price.

Ideal Home's Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, is the proud owner of Our Place's well-sought-after version and praises the tumbler glasses for always arising compliments from guests. The retro colourway is a sure conversation starter, and its stackable feature only adds to the playful nature even more.

We were invited to Habitat's SS24 collection preview a while ago, and Rebecca instantly noticed the similarity when she first caught her eye on these glasses. 'I love my stackable glasses from Our Place, but Habitat's version is a great alternative for those wanting to get a similar look for less,' she assures.

'They're just a little thinner and lighter than the Our Place tumbler glasses.'

Our Place Night and Day tumbler glasses (Image credit: Our Place)

We've already shown our love for the vintage tableware trend, so there's no doubt that pairing these glasses alongside mix-and-match crockery is a surefire way to ace a lived-in and unique table display that your guests will love.

Better yet, at the end of a dinner party or a humble solo meal, these tumbler glasses are easy enough to just stack and store away, leaving everyone none the wiser about any clutter. It's a win-win.