B&M's new concrete fire pit is serving designer looks for a fraction of the price of similar styles at £80
It’s the perfect lookalike for a design double the price
We know that the weather hasn’t been the best as of late. But less rainy days are on the horizon which means that spending time in your outdoor space, whether it’s a garden or a patio, will be a feasible option. And nothing makes for a cosier time outdoors than an evening spent sitting by a lit fire pit - especially when it’s as stylish yet affordable as the new B&M Vermont fire pit.
The best fire pits come in a plethora of styles, sizes and with different price tags. But the reason why we love the Vermont fire pit from B&M is the high-end look which makes it look much more expensive than the £80 that the budget retailer is selling it for.
And in fact, an almost identical design can often cost double the amount - just take the Dakota Fields Tucana Charcoal Fire Pit from Wayfair retailing for £159.99. So not only that it’s a great-looking design, but it can also save you money. And it’s come at the perfect time as this is the season to spruce up your patio and invest in a fire pit for those cosy evenings by the fire.
B&M’s new Vermont fire pit
This is not the first time that B&M has brought us a designer look for a fraction of the price - just earlier this year, B&M’s flower bowls and plates blew us away as they were not only bang on the flower plate trend, but they also make for a great dupe for a high-end alternative from Arket.
It’s also not the first time that B&M has released a range of fire pits. And every year when the brand does, people instantly go crazy for them. And we don’t blame them - when you combine sleek designs with bargain prices, you’ve got a recipe for success.
But we’ve never seen the concrete Vermont fire pit design before, named after the green mountain state of the US known for rolling mountains and skiing trips - the perfect time and place to sit by the fire after a day spent on the slopes.
Both the B&M and Wayfair fire pit ideas feature a stone-effect finish and come equipped with a steel mesh guard, a log grate and a fire stick. The only major differences, besides the price, are the size as the Wayfair one is slightly bigger and online availability. The B&M fire pit is sadly only available in store.
Measuring 60cm x 60cm, this fire pit is bigger compared to B&M's Vermont measuring 60cm x 30cm.
But considering the lower price, we really wouldn’t mind the size difference. Not to mention that the B&M pit might be an even better fit for small garden ideas. But if you've got a larger place, or want the ease of buying online and having the fire pit delivered straight to you, then the Wayfair option would be a more sensible option.
Are you dreaming of summer evenings sitting round the fire pit with friends and family yet? We sure are.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
