B&M's new concrete fire pit is serving designer looks for a fraction of the price of similar styles at £80

We know that the weather hasn’t been the best as of late. But less rainy days are on the horizon which means that spending time in your outdoor space, whether it’s a garden or a patio, will be a feasible option. And nothing makes for a cosier time outdoors than an evening spent sitting by a lit fire pit - especially when it’s as stylish yet affordable as the new B&M Vermont fire pit.

The best fire pits come in a plethora of styles, sizes and with different price tags. But the reason why we love the Vermont fire pit from B&M is the high-end look which makes it look much more expensive than the £80 that the budget retailer is selling it for.

And in fact, an almost identical design can often cost double the amount - just take the Dakota Fields Tucana Charcoal Fire Pit from Wayfair retailing for £159.99. So not only that it’s a great-looking design, but it can also save you money. And it’s come at the perfect time as this is the season to spruce up your patio and invest in a fire pit for those cosy evenings by the fire.

B&M’s new Vermont fire pit

This is not the first time that B&M has brought us a designer look for a fraction of the price - just earlier this year, B&M’s flower bowls and plates blew us away as they were not only bang on the flower plate trend, but they also make for a great dupe for a high-end alternative from Arket.

It’s also not the first time that B&M has released a range of fire pits. And every year when the brand does, people instantly go crazy for them. And we don’t blame them - when you combine sleek designs with bargain prices, you’ve got a recipe for success.

But we’ve never seen the concrete Vermont fire pit design before, named after the green mountain state of the US known for rolling mountains and skiing trips - the perfect time and place to sit by the fire after a day spent on the slopes.

Both the B&M and Wayfair fire pit ideas feature a stone-effect finish and come equipped with a steel mesh guard, a log grate and a fire stick. The only major differences, besides the price, are the size as the Wayfair one is slightly bigger and online availability. The B&M fire pit is sadly only available in store.

Dakota Fields Tucana Charcoal Fire Pit £159.99 at Wayfair Measuring 60cm x 60cm, this fire pit is bigger compared to B&M's Vermont measuring 60cm x 30cm. B&M Vermont fire pit £80 at B&M While the design is almost identical to the Wayfair fire pit, the £80 price point is half of the pricier version.

But considering the lower price, we really wouldn’t mind the size difference. Not to mention that the B&M pit might be an even better fit for small garden ideas. But if you've got a larger place, or want the ease of buying online and having the fire pit delivered straight to you, then the Wayfair option would be a more sensible option.

Are you dreaming of summer evenings sitting round the fire pit with friends and family yet? We sure are.