Lockdown restrictions are easing, the nights are getting lighter and our outdoor spaces are beckoning – hurrah! Whether you have a lush garden, a chic courtyard or even a balcony, it’s nice to be able to enjoy this seasonal change well into the night. However, if it’s not quite warm enough for you yet, or you want something to keep you snug when the sun goes down, a fire pit could be your new best friend.

Cue the new B&M firepit range. The discount retailer has just launched a selection of fire pits, log burners and chimineas, with prices starting from as little as £25. When the brand shared an image of its Miami log burner on Facebook recently, the post received over a whopping 9,000 comments and was shared over 600 times!

Want to see what everyone’s talking about? Let’s take a look at some of the models…

B&M fire pit range

We’ll start with this strong and sturdy metal design, with its square frame making a neat addition to any garden. The steel mesh guard makes it a good model if you have little ones, for the safety aspect, and its £50 price tag includes a fire stick, too.

Buy in store: Atlanta square fire pit, £50 B&M

A traditional-looking chiminea is a great way to keep you warm outside and the Rimini certainly makes a stylish statement. Made from clay and in a flecked grey finish, we think it’s a bargain at just £35.

Buy in store: Rimini clay chiminea, £35, B&M

This modern Miami log burner is perfect for urban gardens and patios alike, with a mesh design that allows for 360-degree heat distribution. It’s not the cheapest of the range, but it’s still a great price.

Buy in store: Miami log burner, £60, B&M

Fancy toasting s’mores or enjoying a glass of wine around an open fire? Then the Chicago Fireball Pit is for you – and you’re going to love its price tag!

Buy in store: Chicago Fireball Pit, £25, B&M

If you want a little more from your fire pit then choose a design like this one, with its decorative mosaic top, scrolled legs and mesh globe-like top.

Buy in store: Mosaic fire pit, £65, B&M

We’ve shown you just five of the 10 designs on offer, but if you want to snap one up you’ll have to be quick and hotfoot it to your nearest B&M store. Just be careful where you place your firepit, though, as decking, grass and uneven areas are all big no-nos!

Which one of these garden fire pits is your favourite? For more options, read our guide to the best fire pits.