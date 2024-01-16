B&M is selling the perfect £3 look-a-like for Arket’s iconic flower bowls – and it’s nailing spring’s kitsch trend

As we leave the Christmas period behind us, it’s time to think ahead of the bright and fun spring season to get through the rest of the dreary winter. And the newly released B&M flower bowls are not only the perfect way to embrace spring ahead of time, but it’s also an almost identical dupe of an iconic Arket design.

Along with the vibrant Arket wool blanket, the Swedish brand’s wild flower bowls are some of its most popular and recognisable homeware designs. But while Arket’s pricing starts at £16 for the smallest bowl, B&M sells its three-piece set for just £3. Now that’s a bargain.

And as if their sweet design wasn’t enough in itself, it’s also right on trend as the ‘kitschens’ home decor trend and kitsch tableware styles will be taking over our dining experiences in 2024. So why not start with these pretty little bowls for £3?

(Image credit: B&M)

B&M’s flower bowl

B&M regularly serves up swoon-worthy dupes for well-known designs in its offering, as in the case of the IKEA HEMNES chest of drawers dupe. And now the budget retailer is taking on Arket’s San Raphael Wild Flower Bowls with its own set of three Daisy Pinch Bowls, which are currently available in B&M physical stores only.

As the names suggest, the main difference between the two styles is that Arket modelled its bowl on a wildflower, while B&M went for a daisy-like look.

But both of the stoneware designs are perfect to make your trendy kitsch tablescaping decor become a reality.

Arket San Raphael Wild Flower Bowl 12 cm £16 at Arket Modelled on the shape of a wildflower, this ceramic design features layered petals and tactile grooves. Available in multiple colours and sizes, this is a popular Arket tableware collection. B&M Daisy Pinch Bowls set of 3 £3 in-store at B&M Sold in a multicoloured set of 3, these petite bowls reference the look of a daisy with its shape and bright yellow centre. While the interior is covered in textured grooves, the exterior is completely smooth, unlike the layered Arket bowl.

‘In 2024, the trend towards kitsch and quirky kitchen decor reflects a growing desire for individuality in interior design,’ says Richard Eaton, design director from Denby Pottery. ‘Embracing eclectic elements, vibrant colours, and whimsical accessories allows us to infuse our kitchens with personality, creating spaces that tell unique stories. This trend is all about being creative and making your space unique to you.’

Bringing a fresh spring breeze to the dining table, we recommend styling this type of bowl with similar spring-inspired elements such as floral and gingham patterns and a fresh, pastel colour palette, which is essential to the kitsch tableware and kitchen style.