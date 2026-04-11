Alan Titchmarsh reveals the 3 tasks you must do to your lawn before May for lush, moss-free grass

We're officially in spring, the blossom is out, and the birds are singing. But if your lawn is looking a little worse for wear, Alan Titchmarsh has some lawn tips to get your lawn in shape in April

Who better to get advice from than one of our favourite gardeners, Alan Titchmarsh? Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the famous gardener and presenter shared his top jobs to do in the garden in April, and April lawn care tips to banish moss and get it looking lusciously green again were top of his list.

'April is a great time to be in the garden, the sun's warming up the earth and the days are getting longer,' says Alan in the Gardening with Alan Titchmarsh video. Below are Alan's three tasks that will transform your lawn from overgrown and tatty to lush and looking professionally kept.

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1. Remove the moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan's first task is to tackle and remove any moss you have in your lawn. 'With the wet winter we've had, your lawn's probably full of moss,' says Alan.

Peter Chaloner, managing director at Cobra agrees, 'After a damp winter, moss often appears in shaded or poorly drained areas. While it might look harmless, moss competes with grass for nutrients, water and sunlight, which can leave your lawn looking thin and patchy.'

Alan's advice is to get a wire tooth rake. 'Pull the moss out, just tear at it. Once it's gone, your grass will get the light and air your grass needs to thrive,' he says.

We like B&Q's steel leaf rake, it's £10 and has an adjustable head so you can move the tines to suit the job. It has good reviews with people saying it's lightweight, durable and comfortable to use.

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2. Fix bare patches

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

The start of spring is prime time to fix bare patches in your lawn 'Winter can leave your lawn with worn or bare spots, particularly in high foot traffic areas. If left untreated, these patches can attract weeds and make the lawn look uneven as the season progresses,' explains Peter.

'If you find bare patches in your lawn, you can replace them with turf. But I prefer to reseed the area as it's much cheaper,' advises Alan.

He recommends digging up the compacted first layer of soil and adding some decent-quality topsoil. Firm it in with your feet to level it. Then gently rake the soil with your fork, and then add some seed. As there are different types of grass seed for different parts of the garden, it's best to opt for one that's known for its quick establishment and durability. We like Amazon's Miracle Grow quick grow lawn seed ryegrass fescue, it's currently £7.88 for 480g.

'Sow the seed quite thickly as the birds are likely to get their share,' says Alan. 'I then tickle over the surface with the fork to mix the seeds with the soil, then water them in.'

3. Neaten lawn edges

The third and final task for this month is to have a good tidy-up of lawn edges.

'Have a look at the lawn edges to see if they need attending to. If you need to create a new crisp edge, take your hosepipe and lay it along the edge of the border as a guide. Then, use a half-moon iron, making sure you follow the line of the hose to create a new edge. Dig out the soil on the other side. And hey presto, you have a new edge and a crisper, more professional look to your lawn,' explains Alan.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Amazon's heavy-duty half-moon lawn edger tool has a carbon steel edging knife, making it ideal for tidying up your lawn's edges, £12.99.

'Crisp, defined edges make a huge difference to a garden’s overall appearance,' says Peter. 'Even a well-maintained lawn can look untidy if edges around flower beds, paths or driveways are overgrown.' Defining your lawn's edges and garden edging can transform a winter-tired garden into one that's ready for the spring season.

Lawn essentials