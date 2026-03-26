If you're not sure what to do before overseeding a lawn, you're not alone. Plenty of people start googling for answers, especially around this time of year.

Yes, there's something about springtime that always gets us in the mood for... well, for a lusher lawn than the one winter has gifted us. But before you resign yourself to ripping it all up and starting again, there’s a simpler, more cost-effective fix: overseeding your lawn.

Done right, it can breathe new life into your grass, filling in bare spots and restoring that lush, green finish we all want underfoot. Done wrong, though? Toil and trouble, in abundance.

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What to do before overseeding a lawn

If you're ready to revive your lawn after winter, it's important that you research what to do before overseeding.

Why? Well, because most people get it wrong. In a rush to reseed their lawn, many gardeners simply scatter grass seed over existing turf and hope for the best.

Sure, it’s quick, and it’s easy… but, more often than not, it leads to disappointing results. Seeds fail to take root, patchiness persists, and all that effort (and money) goes to waste. Eep. So, what are they missing?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The secret to success lies in what you do before the seed goes down. As Peter Chaloner, Managing Director of Cobra Garden Machinery, explains, preparation is everything when it comes to overseeding – and skipping this crucial step is the biggest mistake gardeners make.

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'Overseeding is one of the easiest ways to bring a tired lawn back to life, filling in bare patches and boosting both thickness and colour,' says Peter.

'Yet many gardeners make the mistake of scattering seed straight onto the grass without preparing the soil first, which can hinder the results.'

With that in mind, here are his top tips for prepping your lawn for overseeding in spring...

What you'll need

1. Mow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s generally best not to cut your lawn too short early in the season, making an exception for areas you plan to overseed can make all the difference.

'Early in the season, it’s generally best not to mow lawns too short during the first few cuts,' says Peter. 'However, in the specific areas you plan to overseed, trimming the grass slightly shorter can help open up the surface and remove excess growth.'

Getting your lawn mower out before overseeding, he adds, allows the new seed to reach the soil more easily and improves the chances of successful germination.

2. Remove moss, thatch and debris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your lawn has a spongy feel or looks a little dull and clogged, thatch could be to blame.

'Thatch – the layer of dead grass, moss and organic matter that builds up at the base of a lawn – can act like a barrier between the seed and the soil,' Peter explains. 'If it’s too thick, new grass seed won’t be able to establish properly.'

The solution, he says, is to deal with the moss before overseeding by giving your lawn a thorough rake. Alternatively, for larger areas, use a scarifier (this handy Vonhaus scarifier & aerator, £119.99 at Amazon, is a best seller) to properly lift and remove the build-up.

'Raking or lightly scarifying the lawn helps remove this layer and creates small grooves in the soil where seed can settle,' he says. 'Using a scarifier or a sturdy spring-time rake can make a big difference to how well the new grass grows.'

3. Loosen compacted areas

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lisa Fazzani)

If your lawn feels hard underfoot or struggles to drain after rain, compacted soil could be the issue. And unfortunately, it’s not a welcoming environment for new grass seed.

'If your lawn has areas that feel hard underfoot, the soil may be compacted,' Peter says. 'This restricts airflow, water movement and root growth, making it harder for new grass to establish.'

Breaking up that compacted ground is key before overseeding. Fortunately, 'lightly aerating the soil with a garden fork or aerator (this aerator, £39.99 at Amazon, that has great reviews) helps open it up, improving drainage and creating better conditions for fresh seed to germinate'.

4. Level and improve the soil if needed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Uneven lawns and bare patches don’t just look untidy – they can also affect how well new grass establishes. Before overseeding, it’s worth taking a little extra time to correct any dips or thin areas.

'Bare or uneven patches can be topped up with a thin layer of good-quality lawn topsoil before sowing seed,' Peter advises. 'This helps create a smooth surface and provides the new grass with the nutrients it needs to establish quickly.'

The key here is not to overdo it and 'bury existing grass – just a light dressing will help create the ideal seedbed'.

FAQs

Do I need to do anything before overseeding my lawn? Before overseeding a lawn, the most important step is preparing the soil so the new grass seed can actually reach it. 'If seeds are scattered straight onto grass, the seed can’t touch the soil, and it will struggle to germinate properly,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. He says you should start by mowing the lawn shorter than usual and lightly aerate the soil with a garden fork or aerator to improve air, water and nutrient movement, which will give new seedlings a much better start. 'Make sure you rake the lawn and apply a thin layer of lawn topsoil or compost to improve seed-to-soil contact.' Morris promises that 'taking time to prepare the lawn will make a really big difference with germination'.

What do you do after overseeding? What do you do after overseeding? Well, your job isn’t quite finished. Aftercare plays a crucial role in whether your new grass thrives or fails. 'Once you’ve overseeded, keep the soil consistently moist while the new grass establishes,' says Peter Chaloner, MD of Cobra Garden Machinery. 'Avoid heavy foot traffic during this period, as young seedlings are easily damaged.'

It might take a little patience to prep your lawn before overseeding, but the payoff is worth it if you want to transform a patchy lawn into a thick, healthy green space.

Skip the prep, and you risk wasting both seed and effort. Get it right, however, and you’ll be well on your way to a greener, fuller lawn in just a few weeks. Just make sure you avoid these lawn care mistakes in spring, and you'll be all set, Woohoo!