The best fast-growing trailing plants that will tumble over hanging baskets all summer long – they are perfect for the filler, thriller, spiller planting rule

June is here, so naturally it’s got me thinking about hanging baskets for my garden and what plants to put in them.

Creating structure is a must, so I always follow the thriller, filler, spiller rule for foolproof results when choosing plants. But to make baskets look fuller, quicker, choosing the right ‘spiller’ plants is the key.

‘When choosing fast-growing trailing flowering plants for hanging baskets (the spiller element), it’s all about picking varieties that will quickly fill out the space and create plenty of movement and colour throughout the season,’ says Duncan McLean, Horticulture Buyer at B&Q.