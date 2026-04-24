My north-west garden is in shade most of the day, but B&Q's garden expert helped me create a hanging basket that will still thrive with these 5 top tips

Last year, I became the proud owner of my first garden. Already hung on one of the garden walls was a hook for a hanging basket. However, as a beginner gardener battling with the realities of what you can actually plant in a north-west facing garden, I had no idea how to put together a shade-friendly hanging basket.

I didn't fully understand how to plant up a hanging basket, let alone how to navigate the thriller, filler and spiller rules when choosing the best plants for my hanging basket or even what plants would thrive in my garden. Fortunately, my job means I’m often able to pick the brains of talented experts to solve my garden or interior problems.

In this case, the garden experts at B&Q came to my rescue at their spring and summer press showcase, where they not only helped me choose the right plants for my shade-friendly garden basket but also demonstrated how to plant it up.

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These are all the tips and home truths I gleaned that I’ll be using when I’m next planting up a hanging basket for my north west garden.

1. Avoid full sun plants

I know this sounds like a no-brainer, but I’m sure I’m not the only person who has blithely been choosing full sun plants for their north-west facing garden, hoping they’ll be fine.

When asked what plants I’d like to grow in my hanging basket, I declared my high hopes of growing strawberries. Which B&Q’s horticulture Buyer, Duncan Mclean, politely ignored as he directed me to a selection of partial-shade-friendly plants.

'When planting a hanging basket for a shadier aspect, it’s important to focus on plants that won’t struggle without direct sunlight,' he explained.

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The finished hanging basket (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The four shade-friendly plants he recommended for my summer hanging basket were:

Spider plant - Thriller

Crocodile fern - Filler

Fushia (upright) - Filler

Ivy - Spiller

'Other reliable options for shaded baskets include begonia, busy lizzie, bacopa and campanula, alongside foliage such as heuchera, hosta and hardy ferns, which all cope well with lower light levels,' he adds.

2. Consider ‘houseplants’

You’ll have clocked that two of the plants I just named are actually traditionally grown indoors. It turns out that if you live in a slightly warmer micro-climate, as I do in London, you can happily grow some houseplants outdoors in summer.

'North or north-west facing gardens in London offer a cooler, more shaded environment, but with the benefit of slightly milder city temperatures,' explains Duncan. 'This makes them well suited to a range of shade-tolerant and foliage-focused plants that can still deliver colour, texture, and structure in a hanging basket.'

'Crocodile fern (available at B&Q) thrives in indirect light and brings interesting texture with its distinctive foliage, but as a tender houseplant, it’s best suited to seasonal outdoor displays and should be brought indoors if temperatures drop,' he warns.

3. Prioritise contrasting foliage

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I’d been worried that choosing partial shade would sentence me to a boring mix of same-y (unpretty) plants. However, according to Duncan, the trick is to lean in and focus on using a mix of contrasting foliage to create a striking look.

'Prioritising contrasting foliage, different leaf shapes, and incorporating trailing elements will help create visual interest,' he explains.

The final mix of different shades and textures of green with the pops of colour from the fuchsia looked very chic (if I do say so myself). This is not your average pub garden hanging basket.

4. Don't forget to add drainage

'Ensuring good drainage and regular feeding will also support healthy growth, as shaded baskets can retain more moisture,' explained Duncan, who poked three holes in the lining of the £13 B&Q rattan hanging basket before adding compost.

Hanging baskets famously dry out quicker than containers because they hold less compost, but drainage holes are still essential to stop it flooding when watered. However, to help get the balance right, Duncan also mixed in some Miracle-Gro Moisture Control Gel, which you can pick up at B&Q or at Amazon, to help the compost hold more water.

5. Follow the rule of three

Duncan planted the spider plant into the hanging basket last (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The rule of planting in odd numbers or in threes sometimes goes under the radar, but it goes hand in hand with the classic hanging basket thriller, filler, spiller rule. It’s a foolproof rule that just makes hanging baskets and containers look so much better.

In my hanging basket, apart from the 1 statement spider plant, there are three of all the other plants. The fern and fuchsia are alternately planted, with the ivy between them on the outer edge to create little groups of three.

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I was lucky enough to take the made-up hanging basket home with me to put Duncan's tips to the test and it's brightened up the brick wall at the back of my house. I can't wait to see how it grows, but for now I just have to remember to water it...