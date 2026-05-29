Dyson has added to its collection of air cooling products with a brand new portable fan that is designed to be handheld on the move, placed on a desk or worn hands‑free.

Known for being the brand behind some of the best fans on the market, Dyson products are also known for being expensive, but the new HushJet Mini is available for less than £100. Since it's launch, it's already sold out once, but I've spotted it coming back into stock on the Dyson website, so be quick if you want to snap it up ahead of the next heatwave.

Weighing just 212g and with a six-hour battery life, the HushJet Mini is ideal for keeping your cool around the house, garden and while out and about. It offers five different air flow speeds (up to 25 metres per second) plus a Boost mode for turbo-charged power so you can personalise it to your own comfort depending on where you are and what you are doing.

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HushJet Mini Cool Fan £99.99 at Dyson UK Check Amazon Some of the colour options of the HushJet Mini have sold out, but I've spotted the Stone/Blush option back in stock on the Dyson website.

'Since 2009, we’ve been obsessed with airflow,' says Chief Engineer, Jake Dyson. 'Mastering air projection, reducing turbulence, and refining thermal technology. The HushJet™ Mini Cool fan is the culmination of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing elite cooling technology from every home to your hand.'

It's also designed to be as quiet as possible. The HushJet's nozzle is configured to eliminate high-pitched whirring and silence the noise of the motor, meaning it'll keep you cool without distracting your focus.

We've briefly seen it in action and can attest to how whisper-quiet it is, with a powerful direct burst of air. It's also small enough to slip into any pocket or tiny handbag.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson)

The new fan is available in three different duo-colour options, including Ink/Cobalt (blue), Carnelian/Sky (red) and Stone/Blush (soft pink).

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The HushJet™ Mini Cool Fan comes with a Neck Dock, a Charging Stand, a USB‑C charging cable and a Travel Pouch.

Additional accessories will soon be available including a Universal Mount designed to fasten to items such as a pram, as well as a Grip Clip that securely attaches the fan to bag straps or jackets.

Keep your eyes peeled for our full review of the HushJet Mini, coming soon!