Garden trolleys are the trendiest addition to an outdoor space this year - it's the most affordable and versatile way to add storage, no matter the size of your garden

The sun is out (just about) which means it's time to finally start thinking about our outdoor living spaces. Whether you have a small balcony to zhuzh up, acreage or a modest garden, a trolley is the latest trend that works for every single space.

When planning an outdoor living space, whether you're prioritising laid-back socialising space, a fully-stocked outdoor kitchen or a space to grow herbs and flowers, adding in versatile storage, like a garden trolley, will make the space so much more useful.

Here's why this affordable addition to your garden is the one buy you should prioritise this spring.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The concept of using a trolley in and around your home is no new feat. I've raved about the use of kitchen trolleys for quite some time now and love them for the versatility they provide.

Whether it's as a coffee bar, extra crockery storage or as a drinks trolley to wheel out when entertaining, having the ability to move storage around makes it so much simpler to create a layout that works for your needs. Not to mention they're also an affordable choice, so you don't need to fork out for built-in storage that can set you back considerably.

This is also true of a garden, where flexibility is even more important. Sun is a rarity in the UK, so being able to quickly move a garden trolley around will save you when rain strikes.

(Image credit: Future Publishing / Dan Duchars)

'From a design point of view, this flexibility is key. Trolleys help maximise space, particularly in smaller gardens, by combining multiple functions in one footprint. Ultimately, their strength lies in their adaptability, allowing a garden to shift easily between practical use and relaxed entertaining,' explains Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens, Woodhouse & Law.

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'They work as a mobile hub within the garden, adapting to different needs rather than being fixed in one role. A trolley can serve as a potting station, offering a practical surface for planting that can be moved into the right light and stored away when not in use. In more social settings, it transitions effortlessly into an attractive drinks or BBQ trolley, keeping essentials close to hand.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

It's the adaptability of the use case that makes this a trend that anyone can, and should, invest in. Particularly in a small garden or on a balcony, a trolley can act as a potting bench or catch-all for gardening tools without taking up too much space. It's also a great option for transporting drinks and nibbles in larger gardens without needing to cart bigger bits of furniture across an outdoor space.

'Whether serving as a durable bench for spring planting, a stylish and portable drinks station for evening soirees, or a practical spot to store garden tools and BBQ accessories - it’s all about making the garden feel as functional and sociable as the home,' adds Laura Southern, brand director at QVC.

In terms of styling a garden trolley, you can opt for a design that reflects your overall outdoor scheme so that it works seamlessly within the space.

'Garden trolleys come in all guises, from rustic timber carts to sleek, powder-coated metal designs, making them easy to integrate into a wide range of outdoor styles,' Nick adds.

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