Monty Don's simple potted plant trick makes any garden path feel instantly more magical

When Monty Don bought his home in 1991, he inherited a two-acre garden filled with nettles and brambles – but he has steadily worked to transform it over the years into a truly beautiful space (the kind Instagram photos are made for).

Naturally, then, he has garnered a loyal following on Instagram, as people tune in to get a glimpse of his outdoor space. And Monty's latest photo, of a garden path leading from the timber-framed doorway of his doghouse, has certainly created something of a buzz.

Now, one of the simplest ways to soften paving is to introduce potted plants around its edges, allowing foliage and flowers to spill into the path and blur the boundary between the hard landscaping and the planting beyond. And Monty Don's given us an excellent lesson in how to do it properly...

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How to soften a garden path the Monty Don way

Yes, the Instagram shot of Monty Don's garden path reveals that the celebrated gardener has softened it with an informal collection of terracotta pots, rather than treating it as a rigid route through the garden.

There is zero sense of everything being perfectly matched or symmetrically positioned; instead, plants gather around the edges, while the greenery beyond seems to flow almost uninterrupted into the paving.

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According to Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, pots are particularly useful for breaking up the straight lines of paving – especially on a narrow path or around expanses of brick or concrete.

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'Using potted plants is an excellent way to blur the harsh, straight lines of paving,' he says. 'In the UK, pots also give you complete control over soil drainage, which is a lifesaver during wet winters.'

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

So, how to go about softening a path the Monty Don way? Follow these tips...

1. Don't arrange pots too neatly

The key, he says, is to avoid arranging them too neatly. 'Don't line up identical pots perfectly opposite each other,' says Christopher. 'Instead, stagger them. Place a cluster of three pots on one side, and a single larger pot further down on the opposite side.'

It's this asymmetry, he says, that helps make a path feel like part of the garden rather than a corridor through it. And remember, too, that the container itself isn't the whole point; for the softest effect, in fact, it's the plant that should eventually become difficult to distinguish from the path.

'Monty Don's secret to softening a path is letting the foliage spill over the rim of the pot and physically touch the paving,' says Christopher. 'This blurs the line where the path ends, and the garden begins.'

2. Use a mish-mash of pots

Varying the height of the containers can make the arrangement feel even more natural. 'A tall pot draws the eye up, while a low, squat bowl next to it grounds the arrangement and spreads foliage onto the path,' Christopher explains.

This is particularly effective when pots are grouped rather than treated as individual specimens; think of them as little pockets of planting: a tall architectural plant, something spilling over the edge and perhaps a lower plant filling the gaps.

Shop Monty Don-inspired pots and containers:

3. Think in layers

When softening a garden path with pots, the overall effect doesn't have to be expensive or complicated; just start with ordinary pots and let plants establish themselves there.

'When they have enough bulk to make a convincing display, move the stars into your handsome terracotta containers and position them alongside the path,' says Christopher.

'Then add smaller pots around them, vary the heights and allow some foliage to tumble onto the paving.' The result, he insists, is less about decorating a path with pots and more about making the path disappear into the planting – which is exactly what makes Monty Don's approach so effective.

4. Choose the best plants

If you want to soften a path with pots in true Monty Don style, the trick is to choose a good mix of plants. Christopher recommends combining spillers – plants that tumble over the edge of the container – with more structural plants that provide height and texture.

For sunny paths, Mexican fleabane (£3.99 at Crocus) is one of his favourites. It produces clouds of small pink-and-white daisy-like flowers and is particularly good at spilling over pot edges, creating the relaxed feel of a cottage garden.

'Creeping thyme (£8.99 at J.Parker's) works well in shallow bowls. It can trail over the edge, copes with relatively dry conditions and releases its scent when brushed against – making it especially appropriate beside a frequently used path,' he adds.

Shop the best plants for pots:

For a shady route, Christopher says that trailing ivy is an easy choice, while hostas provide large leaves that can eventually conceal the sides of their containers.

'I also love Japanese forest grass, as its cascading foliage forms a soft dome and moves gently in the breeze, so long as you give it a nice wide pot,' he points out. 'And for the deepest shade, hart's tongue fern provides lush, evergreen foliage and suits a woodland-style planting scheme.'

FAQs

What is the most common mistake with container plants? The most common mistake with container plants is not preparing for winter weather. 'UK winters are wet,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. 'If your pots sit directly on the paving, the drainage hole can get blocked, causing the roots to rot or the pot to crack when the water freezes. Always make sure, then, that you elevate them slightly with terracotta pot feet.' He adds that you should 'ensure your pots (especially terracotta) are guaranteed frost-proof, not just frost-resistant. Otherwise, a sharp January freeze will cause them to flake and shatter'.

Should I water my container garden every day? You should not water your container garden every day; instead, check the soil by pushing your finger 2 to 3cm deep into the pot, and water only if the soil feels dry at that depth. If things are very hot and dry, it is worth investing in a few slow watering hacks and techniques, as potted plants will dry out much faster than those in the ground. 'Grouping pots not only looks better but also helps protect the plants from harsh winds and slows down moisture loss during the summer,' adds Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived.

And just like that, you know how to soften a garden path like Monty Don! Race you to the terracotta pot display down the local garden centre, eh?