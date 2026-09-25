6 beautiful plants to propagate in October – experts say do it now for more free plants next year

Wondering which plants to propagate in September? You're in luck, as it's actually one of the best months of the gardening calendar for taking cuttings!

Yes, the soil is still warm from summer, many plants are producing healthy new growth, and there's more than enough time for young plants to establish roots before winter sets in, making September prime propagation time.

As you know already, propagating plants is one of the easiest ways to expand your garden without spending a penny. All it takes is a few pots, some free-draining compost and a little patience, and you can grow new versions of many of your favourite flowers to plant out next year or give away to family and friends. What more incentive do you need to grow plants from cuttings, quite frankly?

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6 beautiful plants to propagate in September

Keen to get to work but not quite sure where to start? Don't worry, we've got all the bases covered.

While a propagation station is optional, you will need:

Kimura 8" Pro Bypass Garden Secateurs £24.99 at Amazon You need a pair of sharp (and, more importantly, clean) secateurs if you want to take a good cutting for propagation. Westland Gro-Sure Seed & Cutting Compost Bale - 20l £7.56 at Amazon This compost is ideal for seeds and cuttings, but it will dry out quickly on a warm day so keep an eye on it. Karrma Ltd. Rooting Powder 75g £6.98 at Amazon More optional than essential, many pro gardeners insist that a good rooting powder like this can make all the difference to propagated cuttings taking.

Once you've got all that, it's time to get started. So, from fragrant lavender to colourful fuchsias, we asked gardening experts to share the best plants to propagate this September – and you'd best believe they came up trumps...

1. Lavender

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Few plants are as popular in British gardens as lavender, and September is an excellent time to take semi-ripe cuttings.

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According to Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, it's important to choose healthy, non-flowering growth for the best chance of success.

'Cut non-flowering, semi-ripe cuttings around 10cm long from healthy growth, then remove the lower leaves and plant them into pots of gritty, free-draining compost. Keep them somewhere sheltered and bright,' he says.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

With the right conditions, the cuttings should begin producing roots over the coming weeks, giving you plenty of new lavender plants for next summer.

2. Hydrangea

(Image credit: Getty Images / piotrmilewski)

Sitting pretty near the top of our list of plants to propagate in September is a beloved favourite. And if your hydrangeas have put on a spectacular display this year, why not seize the opportunity to create more?

Morris recommends avoiding flowering stems and instead selecting healthy green growth. 'Choose a healthy stem that hasn't flowered and cut just below a leaf joint,' he says. 'Remove the lower leaves and place the cutting into a pot of moist, free-draining compost. Keep it sheltered from strong sun and frost.'

Keeping the compost lightly moist will help encourage strong root development over autumn.

3. Fuchsia

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

Fuchsias are among the easiest flowering plants to propagate, making them an ideal choice for beginners. And, according to Morris, healthy young shoots are all you need to get started.

'Cut from young, healthy shoots and trim them just below a pair of leaves. Remove the lower leaves and insert into free-draining compost. Keep them somewhere bright and frost free,' he says.

By next spring, you'll have well-established young plants ready to pot on or plant out after the last frosts.

4. Pelargonium

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Whether you have come down with a case of pelargonsjuka (aka the hot Scandi gardening trend) or not, pelargoniums are another favourite that respond particularly well to propagation in early autumn.

Unlike some plants, Morris recommends allowing the cut end to dry slightly before planting. 'Cut from healthy shoots, remove the lower leaves and allow the cut ends to dry for a few hours before planting into free-draining compost,' he suggests.

Keeping the new plants indoors or in a greenhouse over winter will give them the best chance of thriving.

5. Salvia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want more plants to propagate in September, wide varieties of salvia can also be grown successfully from cuttings at this time of year. Just be careful, though, as Morris advises choosing stems that haven't flowered.

'Many salvias root readily from semi-ripe cuttings taken in late summer or early autumn,' he says. 'Choose a non-flowering shoot, trim it below a leaf node and remove the lower foliage. Plant into gritty compost and keep somewhere sheltered while the roots develop.'

Once rooted, the young plants can be grown on before planting into the garden next year.

6. Honeysuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For gardeners looking to add more climbers without the cost, honeysuckle is another excellent option when it comes to choosing which plants to propagate in September.

'Look for healthy shoots from this year's growth, around 10–15cm long and cut just below a leaf joint,' says Morris. 'Remove the lower leaves and place the cutting into a pot of free-draining compost. Then, keep it somewhere sheltered and protected from harsh frosts while it develops roots.'

While honeysuckle cuttings can take a little longer to establish than some other plants, they're well worth the wait and can eventually produce vigorous climbers covered in fragrant blooms.

FAQs

Is September too late to propagate? While it might seem as if September is too late to propagate, nothing could be further from the truth! 'September is a fantastic time for plant propagation in the UK,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived . 'The soil is still warm, and hormone levels in plants are high, making it the perfect window to take cuttings before winter sets in, or to divide established perennials that have finished flowering.'

What plants can I take cuttings from in September? Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived , says there are plenty of plants you can take cuttings from in September. In fact, as well as soft-cuttings like pelargoniums, fuchsias, salvias, and lavender, he notes that 'September marks the start of the hardwood cutting season', which means you can propagate roses, buddleja, dogwoods, and forsythia. 'Unlike softwood cuttings, these are usually placed outdoors in a prepared trench with a bit of sand at the base, where they will slowly root over the winter and following summer,' he adds.

Whichever plants you choose to propagate this September, there are a few simple rules that will improve your chances of success. Always use clean, sharp secateurs like the Kimura secateurs from Amazon to make healthy cuts, remove the lower leaves before planting and choose a free-draining compost to prevent cuttings from sitting in overly wet conditions.

Keeping pots in a sheltered position out of direct sunshine (but still with plenty of light) and protecting young plants from frost will also help them establish strong roots over the coming months.

With very little effort, September's cuttings can reward you with dozens of free plants to fill borders, containers and hanging baskets next year, making now one of the most rewarding times to get out into the garden. Time to get snippy, we say!