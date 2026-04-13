Lidl’s whimsical garden lighting is even cheaper than Aldi’s – their £1.99 light-up tulip stake lights steal the show

Whimsical garden lighting seems to be the flavour of the month as Lidl is set to launch its own take on the trend this week, and guess what? It’s even cheaper than Aldi’s.

Now that we’ve finally experienced a splash of warm weather, more and more of us are looking to enjoy our gardens again. As a result, it’s also time to upgrade and replace our garden lighting ideas , and with retailers like Lidl helping us transform a garden on a budget , there’s no excuse not to.

Landing in store on Thursday (16 April), Lidl’s latest garden event is packed with lighting ideas that will transform your garden into a whimsical, magical space.

Article continues below

When I first clocked the Big Garden Event online, I immediately spotted that Lidl’s solar stake flower lights (£1.99) retailed for a lot less than Aldi’s whimsical garden lighting range , where their solar flower stakes cost £9.99 per piece.

And while one could argue Aldi’s blooms were a little more detailed, Lidl is offering the chance to snap up its flowers in a 3 for £4 deal, so you can essentially build your own flower bed.

Light-up flowers, mushrooms and other woodland garden staples are popular garden lighting choices for good reason. Instantly turning your garden into a fairies' grotto, they add layers of whimsical fun to your outdoor space. Brands like Light4Fun are masters at whimsical design, especially their mushroom stake lights (£26.99 at Amazon) . Recently, I fell in love with their Solar Daisy stake Lights (£37 at Very), which are perfect for adding to the plant pots on your patio.

(Image credit: Lidl)

This lighting trend is all about having fun and adding personality to your garden. What Lidl does well is take this trend and make it incredibly accessible and affordable. These charming tulip-shaped lights turn on automatically at dusk and are available in pink, purple, yellow and red. They illuminate for eight hours at a time but can be switched off manually, come with an energy-saving LED bulb and have a three-year warranty. For just £1.99, this is an excellent deal.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the tulips, Lidl is also selling colour solar lanterns, citronella candles and a few light-up birds, including a fairly funky toucan .

If this isn’t to your taste, or your local Lidl sells out fast, I’ve tracked down a few more alternatives you can shop online.