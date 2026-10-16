B&Q's bestselling £15 seed advent calendar is back – after using last year's version, it's at the top of my wishlist

B&Q’s seed advent calendar has returned for 2026, and after using the 2025 version, I can safely say that this one is well worth the buy.

If you’re looking for Christmas gifts for gardeners (or a treat for yourself!), the Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar is just £15 at B&Q. It’s a steal, given everything that’s inside: a huge range of flower, herb and vegetable seeds, and a handy little growing kit behind the 25th door. I had great fun opening the 2025 version, and I’m just as excited about this year’s now that I’ve got my hands on it.

It really is ideal for budding gardeners – and a fun novelty for the more experienced green thumbs.

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Verve Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar £15 at B&Q

B&Q’s Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar includes everything you need to start a small vegetable garden: a mixture of seed sachets, from peas to pumpkins, and even herbs like basil and parsley for indoor and outdoor growing.

There’s also a healthy selection of flower seeds like sunflowers and sweet peas, so you can kit your 2027 garden out with blooms you’ve grown from scratch. My two favourite companion-planting flowers are in there, too: marigolds and nasturtiums, which keep pests at bay. In fact, Ideal Home’s Editor, Rebecca Knight, had great success with the nasturtium seeds from the 2025 Verve Seed Advent Calendar (she couldn’t believe how many blooms appeared!).

If you’re wondering where to grow all of those seeds, you don’t need to order extra equipment to get them started. Behind the 25th door is a grow house, soil tablets and even plant tags. The plastic tray grow house is no heated propagator, of course, but it’s a brilliant starting point for the seeds inside the calendar.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

The 2026 Verve Seed Advent Calendar is even prettier than the 2025 version, featuring Father Christmas himself inside a greenhouse filled with seedlings, poinsettias and Christmas trees. There’s also a very sweet dog on this year’s calendar, replacing last year’s robin.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

The Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar is currently only available to click and collect, and there’s limited stock - B&Q says ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ – so it’s worth grabbing one before it sells out like it did last year!

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

More gardening advent calendars

Little Trees Bees and Seeds Grow Your Own Advent Calendar £19.94 at Etsy You'll find 25 heirloom vegetable, herb and salad seeds in this one! Topline Bird Food Advent Calendar 2026 £22.99 at Amazon Ideal for bird lovers, this advent calendar contains various bird food. Topline Flower Seeds Advent Calendar £34.99 at Amazon Or, go for an advent calendar dedicated to flower seeds.

For just £15, B&Q’s Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar is the perfect treat for young, beginner and seasoned gardeners alike. It’s a great way to try growing lots of different vegetables, herbs and flowers at once!