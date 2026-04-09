Garden experts urge gardeners to carry out a final check before digging up ‘dead’ plants – save your favourite plants from the bin

Garden experts are urging gardeners to complete this one check before deciding their plants are dead and need to be removed this spring. And it will take just a couple of minutes of your time.

It’s almost inevitable that not all of your garden plants will survive winter. While there are ways to protect your plants from winter damage , UK winters are famously unpredictable and cold. So, if some of your outdoor plants are looking a little worse for wear this spring, it can be easy to assume they haven’t survived the cold months.

But before you go and dig up that dead-looking plant, take a couple of minutes to complete the bark test. This easy check will provide a clear indication of whether your plant is dead or simply a late bloomer. Here’s how to do it.

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What is the bark test?

The bark test is an incredibly easy (and free) way garden experts recommend you check if a plant is still alive. It involves scraping back a layer of bark or the plant’s stem to check the health of the plant.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd Davies)

‘Throughout winter, most plants enter a dormancy period, which can make them appear lifeless even though they are still healthy. The mistake a lot of people make is assuming their plant is long gone when actually it is just dormant at this time of year,’ says Nick Wood, plant and garden expert at Gardening Express .

‘If you’re concerned about a plant, the bark test is a really simple little hack to check its condition, as the layer beneath the bark will remain green and moist if the plant is still alive. If that layer appears brown and dry, it’s usually a sign the stem has died back.

‘You should always test a small area first and move gradually down the stem if needed, as plants can sometimes die back at the tips but remain healthy lower down and new growth may still develop.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

To perform the test, all you need is a small knife, a pair of secateurs (you can grab a pair at Argos for £8.50) , or even your fingernail, to peel back the layer of bark or stem.

‘Other indicators that a plant has survived the winter include checking the flexibility of the branches and inspecting any emerging buds. Branches that remain flexible are likely still alive, but branches that snap easily when bent may be dead. Firm, swollen buds on a plant suggest that the plant is still alive and preparing to grow,’ says Richard Barker, a horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

‘When scraping the plant, be careful to only scratch enough to expose the inner tissue to avoid harming plants that may be recovering from winter. Not all plants will appear green underneath the layer of tissue scraped off as part of this test, with plants such as conifers potentially having milky white or light brown tissue.’

'The best time to do this kind of test is between early and mid-spring. For example, if other plants have begun to bloom but one plant is falling behind, you may wish to conduct the test to determine if it is still dormant or dead.'

Add this task to your list of gardening jobs to do in April, especially if you’re worried that you’ve lost some plants during the colder months.

Spear & Jackson Spear & Jackson Garden Razorsharp 3 Piece Cutting Set £38 at Argos April is also a great time to tackle your pruning jobs. It's also a great time to tidy up your garden, meaning it's also a great time to invest in a quality cutting set. Plus, it will also help with your bark tests.

This easy test will give you peace of mind and stop any perfectly healthy plants from going to waste. If in doubt, try the bark test.